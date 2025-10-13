Judge, Rizzo take in Rangers game at Madison Square Garden

The former teammates were shown on the big screen during the first period, to a nice ovation from the fans in attendance. Judge, the two-time American League MVP, and Rizzo, a three-time All-Star, waved to the crowd.

Judge just wrapped up his fifth consecutive All-Star season, finishing with an impressive .331 batting average with 53 home runs. In the postseason, he went 13-for-25 (.500) with seven RBI.

Rizzo spent the last four years of his career with the Yankees, hanging up his cleats after the 2024 season.

Behind Judge’s hot bat, the Yankees reached the American League Division Series after beating the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card round of the postseason. The team’s season ended at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays in four games in the ALDS.