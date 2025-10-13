Hutson signs 8-year, $70.8 million contract with Canadiens

Defenseman could have been RFA after season, won 2025 Calder Trophy voted as top rookie

MTL Lane Hutson

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Lane Hutson signed an eight-year, $70.8 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. It has an average annual value of $8.85 million and begins next season.

The 21-year-old defenseman could have been a restricted free agent after this season.

Hutson was voted winner of the Calder Trophy last season, given to the NHL rookie of the year after his 66 points (six goals, 60 assists) in 82 games broke Chris Chelios' Canadiens record (64 in 1984-85) for most by a first-year defenseman. His 60 assists tied an NHL rookie record from a defenseman set by Larry Murphy in 1980-81 and he was Montreal's second Calder winner in the expansion era (since 1967-68) after goalie Ken Dryden (1971-72).

A second-round pick (No. 62) in the 2022 NHL Draft, Hutson has one assist in three games this season, and 69 points (six goals, 63 assists) in 87 regular-season games. He has five assists in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Canadiens play their home opener against the Seattle Kraken at Bell Centre on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, KONG, KHN) after going 2-1-0 on a season-opening three-game road trip.

Latest News

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Zizing ‘Em Up: Keith Tkachuk says U.S. can inspire next generation with Olympic gold

Color of Hockey: Takatsuka developing future goalies in Kraken youth program

NHL nationally televised games for week of Oct. 13

Nylander in 11th season with Maple Leafs, ‘thankful to play’ for Toronto

NHL On Tap: Cowan could make debut for Maple Leafs against Red Wings

Lindgren makes 35 saves in season debut, Capitals shut out Rangers

Judge, Rizzo take in Rangers game at Madison Square Garden

Schaefer roasts his father after scoring 1st NHL goal with Islanders

Cootes hoping to stay in NHL as 18-year-old, Canucks 'keeping door open'

NHL Status Report: Soucy out at least 1 week for Rangers with upper-body injury

State Your Case: Kane or Matthews as U.S.-born all-time leading scorer

Canucks' Myers Fined for Slashing

Mammoth's Cole Fined for Dangerous Trip

Bruins confident there's 'a lot build on' promising start to season 

Gadjovich signs 2-year contract with Panthers