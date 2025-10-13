Hutson signs 8-year, $70.8 million contract with Canadiens

Lane Hutson signed an eight-year, $70.8 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. It has an average annual value of $8.85 million and begins next season.

The 21-year-old defenseman could have been a restricted free agent after this season.

Hutson was voted winner of the Calder Trophy last season, given to the NHL rookie of the year after his 66 points (six goals, 60 assists) in 82 games broke Chris Chelios' Canadiens record (64 in 1984-85) for most by a first-year defenseman. His 60 assists tied an NHL rookie record from a defenseman set by Larry Murphy in 1980-81 and he was Montreal's second Calder winner in the expansion era (since 1967-68) after goalie Ken Dryden (1971-72).

A second-round pick (No. 62) in the 2022 NHL Draft, Hutson has one assist in three games this season, and 69 points (six goals, 63 assists) in 87 regular-season games. He has five assists in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Canadiens play their home opener against the Seattle Kraken at Bell Centre on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, KONG, KHN) after going 2-1-0 on a season-opening three-game road trip.