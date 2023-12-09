Preview: Senators at Red Wings

It feels like just last week the Sens were facing the Red Wings in Sweden as a part of the Global Series. It may feel that way because even though the game was over three weeks ago, the Sens have only played seven games since then. However, the slow part of the schedule is over and now the team is in the midst of a busy December and Detroit is the opponent at hand!

Already the third match up between these two divisional rivals the series is split one win a piece. Detroit won the first meeting dealing Ottawa their first home loss of the season back on October 21st. The two most recently met in Sweden where after a back and forth effort that saw the Sens go up 4-0, Detroit scored four straigh to tie the game. It took 4:58 of the overtime before Tim Stützle batted in the game winner in what's sure to be a goal of the year candidate.