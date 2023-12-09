Preview: Senators at Red Wings

Previewing the Senators hitting the road to take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena

ott-VS DET
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

It feels like just last week the Sens were facing the Red Wings in Sweden as a part of the Global Series. It may feel that way because even though the game was over three weeks ago, the Sens have only played seven games since then. However, the slow part of the schedule is over and now the team is in the midst of a busy December and Detroit is the opponent at hand!

Already the third match up between these two divisional rivals the series is split one win a piece. Detroit won the first meeting dealing Ottawa their first home loss of the season back on October 21st. The two most recently met in Sweden where after a back and forth effort that saw the Sens go up 4-0, Detroit scored four straigh to tie the game. It took 4:58 of the overtime before Tim Stützle batted in the game winner in what's sure to be a goal of the year candidate.

DET@OTT: Stutzle scores goal against Red Wings

The Red Wings find themselves 12 points up on the Senators, good for third place in the Atlantic in the current standings however the Sens have four games in hand and tonight proves a big opportunity to make up ground. Of course, the Red Wings just added a major player into the fold, reuniting Patrick Kane with former linemate Alex DeBrincat to add some championship experience to their roster. San Jose spoiled Kane's debut on Thursday and the Sens will look to make it two in a row.

Related news:

By the numbers

Head-to-head Article

Watch the full game recap of the Senators win over the Red Wings at the Global Series in Sweden:

Recap: Red Wings at Senators 11.16.23

