Preview: Senators at Bruins

How to watch: TSN5 / RDS2
How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5
When: 7:00 p.m. EST
Where: TD Garden
Preview: The Senators take on the Rangers for the final time in their lone trip to Madison Square Garden this season
How to watch: TSN5 / RDS2
How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5
When: 7:00 p.m. EST
Where: TD Garden
Well it's here, the final game of the Senators 2023-24 season and they're in Beantown to round it out. This is the third and final meeting between the two with the Bruins winning the first in overtime at Canadian Tire Centre and then again in regulation at TD Garden last month.
The Senators are coming in on the second night of a back-to-back following a tough 4-0 loss to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden last night. While the result didn't go the way they wanted it to, the Senators actually played a better game than the score would indicate. Tonight they will look to right the ship and finish the season on a high note, leaving fans with a good taste in their mouth heading into next season much the way they did in their final home game.
Led by Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson who both set new career highs for goals in a season with 37 and 28 respectively, as well as Claude Giroux who has crossed the 20-goal threshold for the tenth time in his career, the Senators will need their big guns to step up. On the back end with Anton Forsberg likely starting they will need a big game out of him against this fiesty Bruins offence.
Related news:
The Bruins have a lot on the line in tonight's contest after falling to Washington last night, with only a one-point lead on the Panthers, they need a win to secure the top spot in the Atlantic Division or else reisk Florida claiming it with a win or an overtime loss. The Senators will expect to see Linus Ullmark in net after Swayman went last night in Washington, however with this goaltending duo it's a bit of a damned it you do. damned if you don't situation as both have emerged as top netminders in the league.
With David Pastrnak leading the charge in his second straight 100-point season, along with Brad Marchand (67) and Charlie Coyle (60) both with more than 60 points on the season this offence can hurt you. On their blue line Charlie McAvoy (47), Hampus Lindholm (26), and Kevin Shattenkirk (23) have been excellent in both shutting down opposing offences and contributing by getting pucks to the net all with 20 plus points.
With the Bruins hungry for that top Atlantic spot and the Senators looking to finish this season the right way and play the role of spoiler this could well take the full 60 or more to decide a winner tonight.
Senators 5-5-0
Bruins 6-4-0
Senators
Bruins
Goals
Brady Tkachuk (37)
David Pastrnak (47)
Assists
Tim Stützle (52)
David Pastrnak (62)
Points
Brady Tkachuk (73)
David Pastrnak (109)
+/-
Ridly Greig (+10)
David Pastrnak / Brandon Carlo (+23)
PIM
Brady Tkachuk (134)
Charlie McAvoy (86)
Power play goals
Brady Tkachuk (12)
David Pastrnak (12)
Short-handed goals
Claude Giroux / Parker Kelly (2)
Brad Marchand (3)
With it being a back-to-back the Senators will not hold a morning skate and as such we won't get a preview of the lines for tonight. We expect it's likely that Anton Forsberg will start in net since Korpisalo played last night and we await an update on the status of Boko Imama who did not return to play last night after suffering an upper body injury.
Below is how the Senators lined up last night at Madison Square Garden:
Hear from interim head coach Jacques Martin, forward Drake Batherson, and defenceman Jake Sanderson following the Senators game against the New York Rangers last night at Madison Square Garden:
Watch the recap of the Senators last game against the Bruins from their meeting at TD Garden last month: