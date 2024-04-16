Preview: Senators at Bruins

Well it's here, the final game of the Senators 2023-24 season and they're in Beantown to round it out. This is the third and final meeting between the two with the Bruins winning the first in overtime at Canadian Tire Centre and then again in regulation at TD Garden last month.

The Senators are coming in on the second night of a back-to-back following a tough 4-0 loss to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden last night. While the result didn't go the way they wanted it to, the Senators actually played a better game than the score would indicate. Tonight they will look to right the ship and finish the season on a high note, leaving fans with a good taste in their mouth heading into next season much the way they did in their final home game.

Led by Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson who both set new career highs for goals in a season with 37 and 28 respectively, as well as Claude Giroux who has crossed the 20-goal threshold for the tenth time in his career, the Senators will need their big guns to step up. On the back end with Anton Forsberg likely starting they will need a big game out of him against this fiesty Bruins offence.