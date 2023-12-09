Andlauer's donate to Snowsuit Fund on behalf of Senators Community Foundation

Andlauer Cheque

When Michael Andlauer became the owner of the Ottawa Senators one of the pillars he preached was being an active member of the Ottawa-Gatineau community. He has been a man of his word through and through thus far through events like participating in the Senators Community Foundation Charity Open with contributions (before he even owned the team), matching up to $100,000 in donations at the Senators Hockey Fights Cancer Night, and more.

This morning was just the latest example of the Andlauer family's commitment to this community. Lucie, Matthew, Alexie and Alex (Michael's wife, son, daughter and daughter-in-law), spent their morning volunteering their time collecting, sorting through and distributing snowsuits to families in need alongside volunteers at the Snowsuit Fund.

SNOWSUIT FUND - 8
SNOWSUIT FUND - 5
SNOWSUIT FUND - 2
SNOWSUIT FUND - 13 (1)
SNOWSUIT FUND - 7
SNOWSUIT FUND - 6
SNOWSUIT FUND - 12
SNOWSUIT FUND - 4
SNOWSUIT FUND - 3
SNOWSUIT FUND - 1
SNOWSUIT FUND - 10
SNOWSUIT FUND - 9
/

Andlauer's at the Snowsuit Fund

Lucie, Matthew, Alexie and Alex Andlauer collected, sorted and distributed snowsuits alongside volunteers at the Snowsuit Fund

At the conclusion of a busy morning the Andlauer family presented the Snowsuit fund with a cheque for $10,500 on behald of the Senators Community Foundation to continue providing for the families in need in our community during this winter season. 

You may be thinking that $10,500 is an odd number, and you'd be right but it's for a great reason. The donation was initially for $10,000 however the Good Will Ambassadors that work every Senators heard what the Andlauer's were doing and decided to contribute $500 of their own collection alongside our community leaders. A real snowball effect of impact right here in our National Capital Region!

Andlauer Cheque

News Feed

Senators at Red Wings

Preview: Senators at Red Wings
Game Day 5: TOR vs OTT

Game Day 5: TOR vs OTT
Maple Leafs vs Senators

Senators late rally falls just short in the Battle of Ontario
Miracle Day

Senators Community Foundation and CIBC join forces on Miracle Day
Senators appoint Jacques Martin

Senators appoint Jacques Martin as Senior Advisor to Coaching Staff
Game Day 5: NYR vs OTT

Game Day 5: NYR vs OTT
Sens Skills 2023

Sens Skills presented by CAA North & East Ontario returns to Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, Jan. 28
Rangers vs Senators

Senators rout the Rangers
Game Day 5: SEA vs OTT

Game Day 5: SEA vs OTT
Senators vs Kraken

Recap: Senators beat the Kraken
Game Day 5: OTT at CBJ

Game Day 5: OTT at CBJ
Recap: Senators at Blue Jackets

Recap: Senators at Blue Jackets
Bryan Murray Legacy Fund

Senators Community Foundation to honour Bryan Murray’s legacy on Hockey Fights Cancer Night
Game Day 5: FLA vs OTT

Game Day 5: FLA vs OTT
Game Day 5: NYI vs OTT

Game Day 5: NYI vs OTT
Recap: Senators vs Islanders

Recap: Senators vs Islanders
Game Day 5: MIN vs OTT

Game Day 5: MIN vs OTT
Game Day 5: DET vs OTT

Game Day 5: DET vs OTT