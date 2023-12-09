Andlauer's donate to Snowsuit Fund on behalf of Senators Community Foundation

When Michael Andlauer became the owner of the Ottawa Senators one of the pillars he preached was being an active member of the Ottawa-Gatineau community. He has been a man of his word through and through thus far through events like participating in the Senators Community Foundation Charity Open with contributions (before he even owned the team), matching up to $100,000 in donations at the Senators Hockey Fights Cancer Night, and more.

This morning was just the latest example of the Andlauer family's commitment to this community. Lucie, Matthew, Alexie and Alex (Michael's wife, son, daughter and daughter-in-law), spent their morning volunteering their time collecting, sorting through and distributing snowsuits to families in need alongside volunteers at the Snowsuit Fund.