Senators appoint Jacques Martin as Senior Advisor to Coaching Staff

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and interim general manager Steve Staios announced today the appointment of former Senators head coach Jacques Martin as Senior Advisor to the Coaching Staff.

A native of Saint-Pascal, Ont., and the longest tenured head coach in Senators’ history, Martin will serve as a day-to-day resource to Senators’ head coach D.J. Smith and his staff.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Jacques back to the Senators,” said Staios. “Not only will his extensive expertise provide invaluable guidance, but his strategic vision and leadership are qualities that are certain to amplify our group. Jacques’ proven track record, the foundation of which was built here in Ottawa, will be of significant benefit to D.J. and our entire coaching staff.”

Originally hired as the team’s third head coach on Jan. 24, 1996, Martin spent nine seasons behind Ottawa’s bench and posted a 341-255-96 (.562) regular-season record with the franchise. Replaced as head coach following the 2003-04 campaign, Martin remains the team’s all-time leader in games coached (692), regular-season wins (341), playoff wins (31) and playoff games coached (69).

Most recently, Martin served as an assistant coach with the New York Rangers during the 2020-21 season and later served in a coaching consultant capacity with the Ontario Hockey League’s Kingston Frontenacs. An NHL veteran who has spent more than three decades on either a team’s coaching staff or in its front office, Martin has spent parts of his career as head coach of the St. Louis Blues, the Florida Panthers (where he also served as the team’s general manager) and the Montreal Canadiens ahead of serving in an assistant coach’s role with the Pittsburgh Penguins and with the Rangers.

The 1998-99 Jack Adams Award winner as the NHL’s Coach of the Year while with the Senators, Martin has also held several roles in international competition with Team Canada and was a Matt Leyden Trophy recipient as the OHL's Coach of the Year with the Guelph Platers in 1985-86.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

-End-