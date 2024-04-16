Game Day 5: OTT at BOS

1. The set up:

Game 82/82, the Senators are set to take on the division leading the Boston Bruins with both teams coming in the second night of a back-to-back after suffering a loss. While on paper the Senators don't have much to play for the team has echoed time and time again that it's about finishing the season the right way. We saw that in Washington, Tampa, the final home game against Montreal, and even the loss in Florida. The Senators have been playing solid hockey and want to ensure that despite injuries they leave it all on the ice one last time tonight.

The Bruins have a lot on the line tonight holding a one point lead on the Panthers for the top spot in the Atlantic Division and Florida holding the tie breaker. Effectively the Bruins need to approach this game as win to claim the no. 1 spot, lose in any fashion and they have the no. 2 spot and will face the Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs.

With David Pastrnak leading the charge on the front end and Linus Ullmark anchoring the back end, this Bruins team is dangerous but should provide a fun battle to watch for the Senators final outing. Be on the lookout for Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson to continue growing their career best marks of 37 and 28 goals respectively.