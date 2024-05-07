Senators name Travis Green Head Coach

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has hired Travis Green as the team’s new head coach. The contract agreement has a duration of four seasons and will run through the end of the 2027-28 campaign.

“After speaking to several highly qualified candidates, it became clear that Travis is the right fit to lead our group,” said Staios. “As we’ve routinely stated, developing a winning culture is paramount to our aspiration of achieving sustained success. Travis has a burning desire to win, is passionate about teaching and holds his players to a very high standard. We’re excited to welcome he and his family to the Ottawa-Gatineau community.”

A native of Castlegar, B.C., Green, 53, completed last season as the interim head coach of the New Jersey Devils and led the team to a record of 8-12-1 over 21 games. He had originally been hired as the team’s associate coach on June 22, 2023.

Prior to joining the Devils, Green spent four-plus seasons (from 2017 through 2021) as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks and posted a mark of 133-147-34 over 314 regular-season contests. He also earned a record of 10-7 over 17 post-season games which included guiding the Canucks, among the youngest teams to qualify for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, to Game 7 of the Western Conference’s 2020 Second Round.

Green’s 133 career victories with the Canucks see him rank fifth among the club’s 21 all-time head coaches. He also has extensive American Hockey League and Canadian Hockey League head coaching experience, having led Vancouver’s then AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets, to a berth in the 2015 Calder Cup Final and in having won the Western Hockey League championship as interim head coach with the Portland Winterhawks in 2013.

As a player, Green spent 14 seasons in the NHL after being drafted in the second round (23rd overall) of the 1989 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders. He recorded 455 points (193 goals, 262 assists) and 764 penalty minutes over 970 regular-season games with the Islanders, the Anaheim Ducks, the Phoenix Coyotes, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins.

Green and his wife, Sheree, have three children; two sons, Blake and Brody, and a daughter, Jordyn.