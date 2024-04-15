Game Day 5: OTT at NYR

1. The set up:

For the final time this season, and the only time at Madison Square Garden, the Senators are set to take on the New York Rangers with the season series split one win a piece thus far. The Senators come in fresh off back-to-back thrilling shootout victories over the Lightning and Canadiens and will look to carry that momentum into tonight's contest.

The test tonight is a tall one facing the NHL's top team with a top-ten ranked offence and defence, two top-20 ranked goaltenders, and the third best power play and penalty kill. Not a lot of room for error against this Rangers team. However, the Senators have the opportunity to play the role of spoiler here tonight as the Rangers have a lot on the line. With two games to play they only own a one-point edge over the Carolina Hurricanes for the division lead and the President's Trophy. Win and they secure it, lose and the Canes can claim those titles.