Game Day 5: OTT at NYR

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Senators taking on the New York Rangers in their lone trip to Madison Square Garden

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

1. The set up:

For the final time this season, and the only time at Madison Square Garden, the Senators are set to take on the New York Rangers with the season series split one win a piece thus far. The Senators come in fresh off back-to-back thrilling shootout victories over the Lightning and Canadiens and will look to carry that momentum into tonight's contest.

The test tonight is a tall one facing the NHL's top team with a top-ten ranked offence and defence, two top-20 ranked goaltenders, and the third best power play and penalty kill. Not a lot of room for error against this Rangers team. However, the Senators have the opportunity to play the role of spoiler here tonight as the Rangers have a lot on the line. With two games to play they only own a one-point edge over the Carolina Hurricanes for the division lead and the President's Trophy. Win and they secure it, lose and the Canes can claim those titles.

2. Roster report:

While the Senators did not do line rushes at morning skate, interim head coach Jacques Martin confirmed that Joonas Korpisalo would be starting in net and that Tim Stützle and Mark Kastelic would not be available tonight. Additionally, Ridly Greig will be a game time decision as he fends off an illness and in a corresponding move the Senators recalled forward Zack Ostapchuk from Belleville. Below is how the Sens lined up against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night:

Projected Lines Article

3. Who to watch:

Recalled for his second NHL stint, interim head coach mentioned in his pregame availability that Zack Ostapchuk will be put to the test at Madison Square Garden tonight. In his 66 games in the AHL with Belleville, the Senators young forward has scored 17 goals and added 11 helpers utilizing his size and grit at every turn. 

While Ostapchuk still seeks his first NHL points he certainly wasted no time showcasing what he can bring to the Senators in his NHL debut. With the game on the line in overtime and facing one of the league's top players, Ostapchuk took the puck from Sidney Crosby which directly led to Drake Batherson potting the overtime winner just a few seconds later. Look for Ostapchuk to be hungry to put his stamp on this one as he seeks his first NHL points.

Drake Batherson with a Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

4. Brady vs Rangers:

When the lights are the brightest, Brady Tkachuk tends to give his best performances. It was just last season that he put on an all-time performance under the bright lights of MSG taking on Jacob Trouba at centre ice and scoring twice including the game-winner in overtime.

All together, Tkachuk has eight goals and eight assists in 11 career games against the Rangers. He has found the back of the net in each of the first two meetings this season for three of his career best 37 goals. Look for him to add to that total and continue his stellar play against the Rangers.

5. Where to watch:

Tonight's game can be found live in English on TSN5 and in French on RDS2. Fans looking for the radio call can tune into TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 for the English and French calls respectively.

