Senators to participate in 30th annual McHappy Day

Sens Alumni, Spartacat, and staff to lend a hand at McDonalds for 30th annual McHappy Day in support of Ronald McDonald House

McHappy Day

As an ongoing part of the Senators Community Foundation's goal to make an impact on the children and youth of Ottawa-Gatineau, the Senators are proud to partner with McDonalds for the 30th annual McHappy Day in support of Ronald McDonald House Canada.

Ronald McDonald House offers sick children and their families a space of warmth and comfort during their times of need, lessening the burden of travel. Between donations over the years and many visits from players and staff including their annual Christmas visit, Ronald McDonald House has long been a cause near to the Senators organization.

Sens spread holiday cheer at Ronald McDonald House

With that, the Senators Community Foundation has pledged a donation of $50,000 to Ronald McDonald House for the second straight year to celebrate McHappy Day. When considering organizations to support, this was a clear logical and important decision as Ronald McDonald House provides services that are so vital to our community and by supporting them, we are supporting the youth of our community. Ronald McDonald House is going through a massive expansion and the hope is that the Senators Community Foundatuon's contribution can help the growth of care and services offered to children and families.

RMH2
RMH3
RMH4
RMH1
RMH5
Ronald McDonald House Expansion

Of course, beyond the Senators financial support, it has been a focus to offer Ronald McDonald House families the opportunity to come out and enjoy a game if they are able create new memories during difficult times. In the spirit of coming out to create lasting memories, Senators fans are encouraged to hit their local McDonalds on McHappy Day for the chance to meet Senators alumni, Spartacat, and receive a pack of hockey card all while making a difference in the community!

Below is where you can find your favourite Sens alumni and Spartacat working the drive thru and handing out hockey cards:

Schedule of Senators alumni at McHappy Day

Time
Special Guests
Location
8 a.m. - 9 a.m.
Chris Phillips & Spartacat
12 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.
Chris Neil
12 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.
Mark Methot / Brad Smyth
12 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.
Laurie Boschman & Spartacat

