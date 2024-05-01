Senators to participate in 30th annual McHappy Day

As an ongoing part of the Senators Community Foundation's goal to make an impact on the children and youth of Ottawa-Gatineau, the Senators are proud to partner with McDonalds for the 30th annual McHappy Day in support of Ronald McDonald House Canada.

Ronald McDonald House offers sick children and their families a space of warmth and comfort during their times of need, lessening the burden of travel. Between donations over the years and many visits from players and staff including their annual Christmas visit, Ronald McDonald House has long been a cause near to the Senators organization.