Preview: Senators at Rangers

How to watch: TSN5 / RDS2
How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5
When: 7:30 p.m. EST
Where: Madison Square Garden
Preview: The Senators take on the Rangers for the final time in their lone trip to Madison Square Garden this season
The Sens are on the road for the final time this season as they kick off this road trip facing the top team in the NHL, the New York Rangers. Fresh off a thrilling shootout victory over the Canadiens at Canadian Tire Centre to conclude the home portion of the Sens schedule, they will look to carry that momentum into tonight's task and play the role of spoiler again.
This is the third and final meeting between the Senators and Rangers with each side winning once and a combined score of 9-8 in favour of the Rangers. With the Rangers winning the last meeting, the Sens may look to some of their offensive leaders who have had success against the Rangers this season. Brady Tkachuk has three goals in the first two meetings and after setting a new career high (37) with two goals against Montreal, he may be feeling it heading into this contest.
Additionally, Drake Batherson and Claude Giroux have four and three points respectively in this season series and with Batherson in the midst of a career best season with 28 points and 65 points while Giroux has crossed the 60-point plateau for the ninth time in his career, they both are threats to breakout tonight.
The Rangers come into tonight as perhaps the most formidable foe of the season for the Senators. Top place in the NHL, the Rangers rank in the top-ten in goals for and goals against outscoring opponents by an average of 0.59 goals per game. They may well be the best aggregate special teams group in the NHL with the third best power play (26.8%) and the third best penalty kill (84.4%). Suffice it to say this will be no small test for the Senators.
Led by Artemi Panarin in the midst of a career best season setting new highs in goals (48) and points (118), plus four 70+ point scorers in Vincent Trocheck (77), Chris Kreider (73), Mika Zibanejad (71), and Adam Fox (71) this Rangers offence is stacked. On the back end the Rangers boast a two-headed goaltending monster of Igor Shesterkin (0.911% save percentage and 2.63 GAA) and Jonathan Quick (0.911% save percentage and 2.62 GAA) with nearly identical stats this season and both ranking in the top-20 amongst goaltenders who have played 15 games this season. Again not a small test for the Senators tonight.
Senators 6-4-0
Rangers 7-3-0
Senators
Rangers
Goals
Brady Tkachuk (37)
Artemi Panarin (48)
Assists
Tim Stützle (52)
Artemi Panarin (70)
Points
Brady Tkachuk (73)
Artemi Panarin (118)
+/-
Ridly Greig (+11)
Ryan Lindgren (+21)
PIM
Brady Tkachuk (132)
Barclay Goodrow (78)
Power play goals
Brady Tkachuk (12)
Chris Kreider (18)
Short-handed goals
Claude Giroux / Parker Kelly (2)
Chris Kreider / Mika Zibanejad (2)
The Senators did not do line rushes this morning however Jacques Martin confirmed that they would use the same line up they used against Tampa Bay tonight against Montreal. However, Joonas Korpisalo is the expected starter.
Hear from interim head coach Jacques Martin, defenceman Thomas Chabot, and forward Brady Tkachuk, following the Senators win over the Montreal Canadiens at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night:
Watch the recap of the Senators last game against the Rangers from their meeting at Canadian Tire Centre back in January: