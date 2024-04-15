Preview: Senators at Rangers

The Sens are on the road for the final time this season as they kick off this road trip facing the top team in the NHL, the New York Rangers. Fresh off a thrilling shootout victory over the Canadiens at Canadian Tire Centre to conclude the home portion of the Sens schedule, they will look to carry that momentum into tonight's task and play the role of spoiler again.

This is the third and final meeting between the Senators and Rangers with each side winning once and a combined score of 9-8 in favour of the Rangers. With the Rangers winning the last meeting, the Sens may look to some of their offensive leaders who have had success against the Rangers this season. Brady Tkachuk has three goals in the first two meetings and after setting a new career high (37) with two goals against Montreal, he may be feeling it heading into this contest.

Additionally, Drake Batherson and Claude Giroux have four and three points respectively in this season series and with Batherson in the midst of a career best season with 28 points and 65 points while Giroux has crossed the 60-point plateau for the ninth time in his career, they both are threats to breakout tonight.