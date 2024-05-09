Senators Make a Difference on McHappy Day

Yesterday was a day for making an impact and putting smiles on faces, exactly as the name McHappy Day would have one believe. The Senators played an active role in that impact yesterday with alumni and Spartacat visiting various McDonalds locations through out the city from Kanata to Orleans to Findlay Creek and Ottawa East. Chris Phillips, Chris Neil, Laurie Boschman, and Brad Smyth took the time to work the drive thrus, handing out orders with a pack of hockey cards and interacting with fans, while Sparty did what Sparty does best and brought the energy the whole day.

Of course, McHappy Day is about more than just having fun, all the work goes to a good cause with a portion of all proceeds as well as donations on the day going toward supporting Ronald McDonald House. A cause that's long been attached to the Senators, with players visits especially around the holiday season it was a no brainer to get involved and lend a hand. Then the Senators Community Foundation took it to the next level when they presented the Chair of Ronald McDonald House a cheque for $50,000!