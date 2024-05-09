Senators Make a Difference on McHappy Day

$50,000 donation and Senators alumni visits highlight another successful McHappy Day

Sparty and Philly at McHappy Day

Yesterday was a day for making an impact and putting smiles on faces, exactly as the name McHappy Day would have one believe. The Senators played an active role in that impact yesterday with alumni and Spartacat visiting various McDonalds locations through out the city from Kanata to Orleans to Findlay Creek and Ottawa East. Chris Phillips, Chris Neil, Laurie Boschman, and Brad Smyth took the time to work the drive thrus, handing out orders with a pack of hockey cards and interacting with fans, while Sparty did what Sparty does best and brought the energy the whole day.

Of course, McHappy Day is about more than just having fun, all the work goes to a good cause with a portion of all proceeds as well as donations on the day going toward supporting Ronald McDonald House. A cause that's long been attached to the Senators, with players visits especially around the holiday season it was a no brainer to get involved and lend a hand. Then the Senators Community Foundation took it to the next level when they presented the Chair of Ronald McDonald House a cheque for $50,000!

McHappy Day alum
Neiler at McHappy Day
Sparty McHappy Day
Smyth at McHappy Day
McHappy Day

The $50,000 donation will go to support Ronald McDonald House Ottawa's massive expansion from 14 to 36 suites at their current location. Though Ronald McDonald House Ottawa primarily services communities as far West as Kingston and as far East as Cornwall, and as far North as Nunavut, they have hosted families from every province except The Northwest Territories. So this expansion will help eliminate the waitlist so that now families will always have a place to stay with the hospital next door.

RMH2
RMH3
RMH4
RMH1
RMH5
Ronald McDonald House Expansion

A successful day across the board and was the Senators and Ronald McDonald House continue to strengthen their ties, it has become a focal point to try to get some of the families of Ronald McDonald House come out to enjoy a game. The ability to create new and lasting memories is important during difficult times and the Senators have proudly fostered a space for just that. Beyond the donation and having the families out to Canadian Tire Centre we look forward to more visits to Ronald McDonald house and all other CHEO properties such as our annual Christmas visit.

Sens spread holiday cheer at Ronald McDonald House

