Senators at the World Championships

Four Senators players, five staff heading to the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia

Ridly Greig at World Juniors

The IIHF World Championships are just around the corner and it looks as though the Senators will be well represented this year.

Team USA

The Senators will have a trio of players representing the Red, White, and Blue including Brady Tkachuk, Jake Sanderson, and Shane Pinto.

This will be Tkachuk's fourth time playing for Team USA on the national stage after playing in the U-17 World Hockey Challenge in 2015-16, captaining Team USA at the U-18 World Junior Championships in 2017, and of course his World Junior Championship appearance in which Team USA won bronze. Over the course of his international career Tkachuk has 21 points in 19 games.

Sanderson makes his fourth appearance for Team USA after lacing up his skates for the U-17 World Hockey Challenge in 2019, playing in the World Juniors in 2021 where he won gold, and he played one game at the 2022 Olympics.

This will be the second time that Pinto has suited up for Team USA after playing for Team USA at the 2020 World Juniors where he scored four goals an added three assists for seven points in five games.

Along with the players, the Senators will have two representative on the Team USA coaching staff. Jack Capuano will be an Assistant Coach makes his fifth appearance behind the bench after being the head coach for Team USA at the 2006 World Junior Championships and the 2021 World Championships, and an Assistant Coach for Team USA at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and the 2017 World Championships. Along with Capuano will be Video Coach, Mike King making his fourth straight trip to the World Championships as the Team USA video coach.

Team Canada

The only player from the Senators representing Canada at the World Championships this year will be Ridly Greig. This will mark Greig's third appearance in an international tournament after playing in the 2018 U-17 World Hockey Challenge and winning gold at the 2022 World Junior Championship.

As for staff the Senators will have three representatives for Team Canada making their way to Czechia. Head Athletic Therapist, Domenic Nicoletta will make his third appearance for Team Canada as their Athletic Therapist after taking home a gold medal at the 2021 World Championship and a silver medal at the 2019 World Championship. Head Equipment Manager, John Forget is heading to his fifth World Championship after taking home two golds (2015, 2021) and a silver (2022). Lastly, after claiming two gold medals (2023, 2021) and a sivler medal (2022) Team Doctor, Tim Cregan will be heading to his fourth straight World Championship as the Team Physician.

The IIHF World Championship runs from May 10-26 in Czechia as Canada looks to win back-to-back gold medals and their third in four tournaments. Click here to find the schedule for the tournament.

