Senators at the World Championships

The IIHF World Championships are just around the corner and it looks as though the Senators will be well represented this year.

Team USA

The Senators will have a trio of players representing the Red, White, and Blue including Brady Tkachuk, Jake Sanderson, and Shane Pinto.

This will be Tkachuk's fourth time playing for Team USA on the national stage after playing in the U-17 World Hockey Challenge in 2015-16, captaining Team USA at the U-18 World Junior Championships in 2017, and of course his World Junior Championship appearance in which Team USA won bronze. Over the course of his international career Tkachuk has 21 points in 19 games.

Sanderson makes his fourth appearance for Team USA after lacing up his skates for the U-17 World Hockey Challenge in 2019, playing in the World Juniors in 2021 where he won gold, and he played one game at the 2022 Olympics.

This will be the second time that Pinto has suited up for Team USA after playing for Team USA at the 2020 World Juniors where he scored four goals an added three assists for seven points in five games.

Along with the players, the Senators will have two representative on the Team USA coaching staff. Jack Capuano will be an Assistant Coach makes his fifth appearance behind the bench after being the head coach for Team USA at the 2006 World Junior Championships and the 2021 World Championships, and an Assistant Coach for Team USA at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and the 2017 World Championships. Along with Capuano will be Video Coach, Mike King making his fourth straight trip to the World Championships as the Team USA video coach.