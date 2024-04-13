Preview: Canadiens vs Senators

How fitting that for the final game at Canadian Tire Centre this season the Senators are set to take on division rival Montreal Canadiens. Get your tickets here.

It's the third and final meeting between these two and the Senators boast a 2-0 record in the season series and will look to go for the season sweep for the second straight season. The Senators saw the Canadiens twice in the span of a week earlier this season and made light work outscoring the Canadiens by a score of 10-3 across those two contests. All together the Senators are riding an eight-game win streak against the Canadiens into tonight and will look to make it nine.With only one point separating these two and only three games remaining the winner will likely finish ahead in the final season standings.

The Sens are coming in off a solid road trip that saw them go 2-1-0 earning wins over the Capitals and Lightning while putting up a strong effort against the Panthers. Consistent in the Senators game of late has been an identity built around physicality averaging over 40 hits per game and 17 blocks per game over their last four games. With a little extra fuel in the fire for this division rivalry don't expect that physicality to go anywhere.