Preview: Canadiens vs Senators

How fitting that for the final game at Canadian Tire Centre this season the Senators are set to take on division rival Montreal Canadiens. Get your tickets here.

It's the third and final meeting between these two and the Senators boast a 2-0 record in the season series and will look to go for the season sweep for the second straight season. The Senators saw the Canadiens twice in the span of a week earlier this season and made light work outscoring the Canadiens by a score of 10-3 across those two contests. All together the Senators are riding an eight-game win streak against the Canadiens into tonight and will look to make it nine.With only one point separating these two and only three games remaining the winner will likely finish ahead in the final season standings.

The Sens are coming in off a solid road trip that saw them go 2-1-0 earning wins over the Capitals and Lightning while putting up a strong effort against the Panthers. Consistent in the Senators game of late has been an identity built around physicality averaging over 40 hits per game and 17 blocks per game over their last four games. With a little extra fuel in the fire for this division rivalry don't expect that physicality to go anywhere.

The Canadiens come into tonight's contest showing that they can pack a bigger punch than their recordl lets on. In their last ten games they have taken down the Flyers twice, including a 9-3 win on Tuesday, as well as the Avalanche and Kraken. No small feat across the board.

A large part of their success of late comes from the emergence of 2022 first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky who has 17 points in his last 16 games including his first career hattrick and rattling off a nine-game point streak. Alongside Slafkovsky the Canadiens boast weapons like Nick Suzuki who is in the midst of a career best season pacing the team in goals (33), assists (43), points (76), and power play goals (12). If the Sens are to sweep the season series again they'll need to curb the impact of both of these young stars.

By the numbers

Last 10

Senators 6-4-0

Canadiens 5-4-1

Leaders

Senators
Canadiens
Goals
Brady Tkachuk (35)
Nick Suzuki (33)
Assists
Tim Stützle (52)
Nick Suzuki (43)
Points
Brady Tkachuk / Tim Stützle (70)
Nick Suzuki (76)
+/-
Ridly Greig (+13)
Johnathan Kovacevic (+11)
PIM
Brady Tkachuk (132)
Arber Xhekaj (81)
Power play goals
Brady Tkachuk (10)
Nick Suzuki (12)
Short-handed goals
Claude Giroux / Parker Kelly (2)
Joel Armia (2)
The Senators held an optional skate this morning ahead of facing the Lightning. Interim head coach Jacques Martin mentioned that Tim Stützle will still be unavailable to play tonight and that Anton Forsberg will be starting in net. Otherwise the team should line up how they did Tuesday night against the Panthers.

Hear from interim head coach Jacques Martin, forwards Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk, and goaltender Anton Forsberg following the Senators win over the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday night:

Watch the recap of the Senators win over the Canadiens in their last meeting at Bell Centre earlier this season:

