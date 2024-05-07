Senators Land Seventh Overall Pick in NHL Draft Lottery

The top of the NHL Draft boasts an opportunity to find some of the leagues next top talent as the Senators have seen first hand on several occasions. Though they have never held a seventh overall pick, they have drafted some of the best players in franchise history in the top ten. Chris Phillips, Jason Spezza, Radek Bonk, Tim Stützle, Brady Tkachuk, and Jake Sanderson, amongst others, were all top-ten overall picks by the Senators and had a significant impact on the organization. Whoever is called upon on June 28th will join an illustrious group and have a lot of minds to pick as they set their own path with the Senators organization.