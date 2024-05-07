The NHL Draft lottery has come and gone and we officially know that the Senators will be picking 7th in the first round of the NHL Draft. This was the most likely outcome with a 44.4% chance of the Sens owning the seventh overall pick coming into the Draft Lottery.
Senators Land Seventh Overall Pick in NHL Draft Lottery
The Senators will hold the seventh overall pick at next month's NHL Draft
Full Draft Lottery Results
Pick
Team
1
San Jose Sharks
2
Chicago Blackhawks
3
Anaheim Ducks
4
Columbus Blue Jackets
5
Montreal Canadiens
6
Utah
7
Ottawa Senators
8
Seattle Kraken
9
Calgary Flames
10
New Jersey Devils
11
Buffalo Sabres
12
Philadelphia Flyers
13
Minnesota Wild
14
San Jose Sharks (PIT)
15
Detroit Red Wings
16
St. Louis Blues
Senators 2024 NHL Draft Picks
Round
Pick
Team
Notes
1
7
OTT
1
26#
BOS
2
39
OTT
4
103
OTT
4
111
DET
4
116
TBL
4
124#
FLA
Acquired on 03/06/2024. If Florida wins Stanley Cup this year, the pick becomes Florida's 2026 third round pick
5
135
OTT
The top of the NHL Draft boasts an opportunity to find some of the leagues next top talent as the Senators have seen first hand on several occasions. Though they have never held a seventh overall pick, they have drafted some of the best players in franchise history in the top ten. Chris Phillips, Jason Spezza, Radek Bonk, Tim Stützle, Brady Tkachuk, and Jake Sanderson, amongst others, were all top-ten overall picks by the Senators and had a significant impact on the organization. Whoever is called upon on June 28th will join an illustrious group and have a lot of minds to pick as they set their own path with the Senators organization.
# Subject to change based on playoff results
As the Senators prepare for the 2024 NHL Draft on June 28-29 they will host their amateur scouting meetings next week and start compiling their draft list now that they know where they will be picking. On top of their own first round pick they also own Boston's first round pick which the position will be determined by how their postseason concludes. Below is a list of some of the top prospects in the upcoming NHL Draft that could have their name called by the Senators in Las Vegas at the end of next month.
Top Prospects
Mock Draft Pick
ESPN
Bleacher Report
1
Macklin Celebrini, forward(NCAA)
Macklin Celebrini, forward (NCAA)
2
Artyom Levshunov, defenceman (NCAA)
Ivan Demidov, forward (KHL)
3
Cayden Lindstrom, forward (WHL)
Artyom Levshunov, defenceman (NCAA)
4
Cole Eiserman, forward (USNDTP)
Cole Eiserman, forward (USNDTP)
5
Ivan Demidov, forward (KHL)
Cayden Lindstrom, forward (WHL)
6
Sam Dickinson, defenceman (OHL)
Zayne Parekh, defenceman (OHL)
7
Berkly Catton, forward (WHL)
Carter Yakemchuk, defenceman (WHL)
8
Anton Silayev, defenceman (KHL)
Anton Silayev, defenceman (KHL)
9
Zayne Parekh, defenceman (OHL)
Tij Iginla, forward (WHL)
10
Zeev Buium, defenceman (NCAA)
Sam Dickinson, defenceman (OHL)