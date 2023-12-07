Battle of Ontario

Toronto enters this battle having gotten points in all but one game since the last time these two saw each other. However, they have not been winning by wide margins along the way. In their last nine games Toronto has needed to go to overtime three times and to a shoot out three times going 6-1-2 along the way. Their big four of William Nylander, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and John Tavares have all had blistering starts to the season with 29, 25, 24, and 21 points respectively. As always with this group the key will be slowing down that core.

Related news:

The Senators come into this one riding the high of back-to-back wins at home including a massive 6-2 win over the New York Rangers who were the top team in the league at the time. The key strength to this Senators group has been the sheer depth of scoring threats. In 20 games the team already has 10 skaters with four or more goals, led by Brady Tkachuk with 13 goals, on pace for 53 this season.

After back-to-back strong showings on the penalty kill, the Senators will look to play a clean game and when they get caught in the box turn to their PK unit to keep Toronto's big guns in check. Expect a battle right to the end tonight!