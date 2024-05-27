Sens at the World Championship

1920x1080_WorldSens_Gen

The IIHF World Championships wrapped up this weekend with a happy ending for Senators forward Dominik Kubalík and host nation Czechia who took home the Gold medal over Silver medalists Switzerland.

Kubalík finished the tournament with 5 goals, 3 assists for 8 points in 10 game played.

Sens Tkaptain Brady Tkachuk, who also captained the USA team, finished second in tournament scoring (13 points) and goals (7 goals) leading the team to a 5th place finish alongside Senators teammates Shane Pinto (2g, 7a – 9p) and Jake Sanderson (0, 4 – 4).

Ridly Greig dipped his toes into the tournament featuring in 5 of Canada’s 10 games, which ended with a 4th place finish after a loss to Sweden in the Bronze medal game.

Next year’s tournament takes place from May 9 to May 25 with the Bronze medalist Swedes sharing hosting duties with Denmark where teams will split time between Stockholm, Sweden (host of Sweden’s group stage, 2 quarter finals and all games beyond) and Herning, Denmark (host for the remaining group stage, plus four quarter final match-ups).

