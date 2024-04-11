Preview: Senators at Lightning

How to watch: TSN5 / RDS2
How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5
When: 7 p.m. EST
Where: Amalie Arena
Preview: The Senators face off against the Lightning for the final time this season at Amerant Bank Arena
The Senators are in Tampa to wrap up their road trip and look to end it with a season series win over the Lightning. Through the first three game the Senators own a 2-1 edge including a win in their first trip to Tampa in February.
Coming off a hard fought game in Florida that saw the Senators fall 2-0 to the Panthers for the fourth time this season, the Sens will look to rebound strong in another divisional battle. Since Brady Tkachuk's record setting night with 16-hits the Senators have rallied to embrace that physicality as a part of their identity here. Over the last two games the Senators have amassed 82 hits and 35 blocked shots, showing a true dedication to laying the body on the line to try to get the job done.
The Senators will need to play a disciplined game here facing off against the number one playoff unit in the NHL however, the Senators penalty kill has been no slouch either. The Sens came into the game against Florida with the 7th ranked penalty kill over the last ten games and went three for four against a formidable Panthers team. They will need to continue that should they end up in the box Thursday night.
The Lightning enter this game with their playoff position almost guaranteed as the first Wild Card spot sitting six points behind Toronto with just four games to play. However, this Lightning team still with something to play for and trending in the right direction heading into the playoffs winning seven of their last ten games, poses a tall task for the Senators.
The fifth best offence in the NHL scoring a whopping 3.54 goals per game this Lightning team is dangerous. Led of course by Nikita Kucherov, battling for the Art Ross Trophy with 139 points, as well as Brayden Points with 44 goals and Steven Stamkos with 39, they can hurt you in a number of different ways. Most notable has been their power play converting a league leading 29.7% of their advantages anchored by Stamkos with 19 power play goals, it will be imperative to avoid any penalties tomorrow.
On the back end the Bolts still boast one of the best in the league in Andrei Vasilevskiy who has stopped 90.1% of the shots he's faced this season while allowing under three goals per game (2.85 to be exact). While the Senators will have their work cut out for them should he be between the pipes, it isn't a task they haven't overcome already this season having bested Vasilevskiy and the Bolts back in February.
With only four games to go and the Senators looking to set the foundation for what next season could look like the Lightning provide a formidable opponent to test what they are made of.
Senators 6-4-0
Lightning 7-2-1
Senators
Lightning
Goals
Brady Tkachuk (34)
Brayden Point (44)
Assists
Tim Stützle (52)
Nikita Kucherov (96)
Points
Tim Stützle (70)
Nikita Kucherov (139)
+/-
Ridly Greig (+13)
Victor Hedman (+18)
PIM
Brady Tkachuk (130)
Michael Eyssimont (99)
Power play goals
Brady Tkachuk (10)
Steven Stamkos (19(
Short-handed goals
Claude Giroux / Parker Kelly (2)
Tyler Motte / Anthony Cirelli (2)
Below is how the Senators lined up against the Florida Panthers Tuesday night:
Hear from interim head coach Jacques Martin and forward Mathieu Joseph following the Senators practice at Amalie Arena on Wednesday:
Watch the recap of the Senators win over the Lightning from their last trip to Tampa Bay earlier this season: