Preview: Senators at Lightning

The Senators are in Tampa to wrap up their road trip and look to end it with a season series win over the Lightning. Through the first three game the Senators own a 2-1 edge including a win in their first trip to Tampa in February.

Coming off a hard fought game in Florida that saw the Senators fall 2-0 to the Panthers for the fourth time this season, the Sens will look to rebound strong in another divisional battle. Since Brady Tkachuk's record setting night with 16-hits the Senators have rallied to embrace that physicality as a part of their identity here. Over the last two games the Senators have amassed 82 hits and 35 blocked shots, showing a true dedication to laying the body on the line to try to get the job done.

The Senators will need to play a disciplined game here facing off against the number one playoff unit in the NHL however, the Senators penalty kill has been no slouch either. The Sens came into the game against Florida with the 7th ranked penalty kill over the last ten games and went three for four against a formidable Panthers team. They will need to continue that should they end up in the box Thursday night.