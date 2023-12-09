Game Day 5: OTT at DET

The set up:

For the third time in three different locations in just 22 games, the Sens are set to take on the Red Wings. The season series is split down the middle thus far with Detroit taking game one at Canadian Tire Centre before the Sens took game two in epic fashion in Stockholm.

These are two teams that came into the season with similar expectations looking to take that next step to be in the hunt for the playoffs. Sitting nine points out of the playoffs, the Sens aren't where they would like to be, that's more to do with the sheer volume of games played than their actual play, sitting between four and seven games played back of the pack. Detroit has had a hot start to the season and as a result sits in third place in the Atlantic, firmly in the playoff picture.

The Sens have played four straight good games with wins over the Kraken and Rangers in that span. Though they didn't get the result they wanted against Columbus or Toronto, the details of their game are really coming together. After falling behind 4-2 the team scored with the goalie pulled to bring it back within one, and then threatened to tie after earning the 6-4 advantage. These situations were ones that the team had struggled with in the past and a great sign of what's to come that they were able to do what they did in that effort.

Detroit comes into tonight looking to make right after San Jose spoiled Patrick Kane's debut on Thursday. Having gone 6-2-2 in their last ten outings, this Detroit team seemingly finds a way to get points night after night. Led by their captain Dylan Larkin, a familiar face in Alex DeBrincat and budding star Lucas Raymond all over 20 points already, this group can score in bunches and the Sens will be tasked with slowing them down.