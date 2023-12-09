Game Day 5: OTT at DET

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators taking on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

The set up:

For the third time in three different locations in just 22 games, the Sens are set to take on the Red Wings. The season series is split down the middle thus far with Detroit taking game one at Canadian Tire Centre before the Sens took game two in epic fashion in Stockholm. 

These are two teams that came into the season with similar expectations looking to take that next step to be in the hunt for the playoffs. Sitting nine points out of the playoffs, the Sens aren't where they would like to be, that's more to do with the sheer volume of games played than their actual play, sitting between four and seven games played back of the pack. Detroit has had a hot start to the season and as a result sits in third place in the Atlantic, firmly in the playoff picture.

The Sens have played four straight good games with wins over the Kraken and Rangers in that span. Though they didn't get the result they wanted against Columbus or Toronto, the details of their game are really coming together. After falling behind 4-2 the team scored with the goalie pulled to bring it back within one, and then threatened to tie after earning the 6-4 advantage. These situations were ones that the team had struggled with in the past and a great sign of what's to come that they were able to do what they did in that effort.

Detroit comes into tonight looking to make right after San Jose spoiled Patrick Kane's debut on Thursday. Having gone 6-2-2 in their last ten outings, this Detroit team seemingly finds a way to get points night after night. Led by their captain Dylan Larkin, a familiar face in Alex DeBrincat and budding star Lucas Raymond all over 20 points already, this group can score in bunches and the Sens will be tasked with slowing them down.

Roster report:

Since their last outing the Senators have announced that Thomas Chabot will go on LTIR after sustaining a lower body injury. Additionally, the team recalled forward Jiri Smejkal from Belleville yesterday morning.

OTTatDET-PROJECTED LINE UP

Who to watch:

Set to make his NHL debut tonight keep your eyes on Jiri Smejkal. After a solid European career, the 27-year old Czech opted to try his hand at North American hockey this offseason when he signed with the Senators. Smejkal had a strong pre-season earning a reputation as a tenacious forward tallying a goal and three assists in six games.

FLA@OTT: Smejkal rips in a top-shelf goal

Smejkal has spent the early part of this season in Belleville where he has skated alongside Zack Ostapchuk and Garrett Pilon primarily. Through 17 games Smejkal has three goals and six assists. Smejkal is the type of player who can score in a hurry though, in his 49 games with IK Oskarshamn last season Smejkal scored 23 goals and added 20 helpers for 43 points to be nearly a point per game skater. 

Look for Smejkal to bring an energy boost to the line up tonight as he looks to put his stamp on his NHL debut.

Kubalik's return:

For the first time since being acquired in the Alex DeBrincat trade, Dominik Kubalik is set to make his return to Detroit. The fifth year pro spent one season in Detroit where he amassed 20 goals and 25 assists to go just one point shy of his 46 point career high set in his rookie season.

The shots haven't been going Kubalik's way in the early part of this season, on pace for 16 should he play a full 82. However, Kubalik is the kind of player that once he starts scoring the flood gates open and they come in bunches. With his lightning quick release he can be a problem for opposing goalies to figure out. With perhaps a little extra motivation tonight playing his former team look for Kubalik to be peppering the Red Wings goaltender with one-timers tonight.

LAK@OTT: Kubalik scores goal against Kings

Where to watch:

It's Hockey Night in Canada and tonight's game can be found on CITY and TVAS in English and French respectively. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

