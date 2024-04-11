Game Day 5: OTT at TBL

1. The set up:

It's the fourth and final match up between these two Atlantic Division rivals and the Senators will look to wrap up with a season series win tonight. Through the first three meetings the Sens own a 2-1 edge including a win during their last visit to Tampa. Looking for a bounce back after they did not get the result they wanted againt the Panthers the Senators will be hungry early in this contest.

The Senators may look to their leadership group early tonight as Brady Tkachuk sits just one goal away from tying his career high 35 goals set last season. Jacques Martin opted to skate Claude Giroux very lightly over the last two days to spare his energy for tonight's contest so expect to see a competitive showing from him tonight.

The Lightning pose a tall task tonight boasting the leagues top power play unit converting 29.7% of their advantages and the fifth best penalty kill unit staving off 82.9% of the power plays they face. Led by Art Ross Trophy front runner Nikita Kucherov with a mind blowing 139 points coming into tonight, the Senators will have their hands full. As if he wasn't enough of a handfull, the Sens will also have to keep Brayden Point (86), Steven Stamkos (77), and Victor Hedman (76), all with 70+ points on the season, off the score sheet.

Of course, this Lightning team boasts one of the leagues top netminders over the last decade in Andrei Vasilevskiy boastinga 0.901% save percentage and a 2.85 goals against average, this is not an easy team to score against.

With just four games left in the Senators season, expect to see them leave it all on the ice over the next week including tonight. As the season winds down there is an emphasis on playing with pride and setting the tone for what this team can accomplish next season with the foundation in place.