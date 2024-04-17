Brady Tkachuk Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

A leader on and off the ice, Brady Tkachuk has been announced as the Ottawa Senators nomination for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. This marks the third time in Tkachuk's young career, and the second straigh season, that he has been nominated for the award.

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is awarded "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

The easy and obvious side of this is Tkachuk's on-ice leadership because that's what everyone sees night in and night out. The best way to describe Tkachuk's leadership style is that he's one who leads by example. Never one to ask a teammate to do something he's not willing to do himself and the first to heap praise on his teammates.

While it would be easy to point to his season stats, setting a career high in goals for the third consecutive season, as an example of his on-ice leadership, Tkachuk's story goes a little deeper. Perhaps one of the best examples of Brady's on ice leadership came just a few weeks ago when playoffs were already out of reach and the Senators down 4-1 to the New Jersey Devils, Tkachuk stepped up to give the Sens a fighting chance while putting on a show for the fans. On top of scoring a thrilling goal all by himself to change the momentum and bring the Senators within one, Tkachuk showcased his physicality and willingness to wear the opponent down by himself to spark the team. In that effort Tkachuk set an NHL single-game record, amassing 16 hits against the Devils and giving the Senators a fighting chance down the stretch.