Brady Tkachuk Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

The NHL has announced that Brady Tkachuk has been named as the Ottawa Senators nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

1920x1080_king_clancy

A leader on and off the ice, Brady Tkachuk has been announced as the Ottawa Senators nomination for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. This marks the third time in Tkachuk's young career, and the second straigh season, that he has been nominated for the award.

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is awarded "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

The easy and obvious side of this is Tkachuk's on-ice leadership because that's what everyone sees night in and night out. The best way to describe Tkachuk's leadership style is that he's one who leads by example. Never one to ask a teammate to do something he's not willing to do himself and the first to heap praise on his teammates.

While it would be easy to point to his season stats, setting a career high in goals for the third consecutive season, as an example of his on-ice leadership, Tkachuk's story goes a little deeper. Perhaps one of the best examples of Brady's on ice leadership came just a few weeks ago when playoffs were already out of reach and the Senators down 4-1 to the New Jersey Devils, Tkachuk stepped up to give the Sens a fighting chance while putting on a show for the fans. On top of scoring a thrilling goal all by himself to change the momentum and bring the Senators within one, Tkachuk showcased his physicality and willingness to wear the opponent down by himself to spark the team. In that effort Tkachuk set an NHL single-game record, amassing 16 hits against the Devils and giving the Senators a fighting chance down the stretch.

Now for the true side of Brady's leadership, the stuff that isn't always in the headlines but where his impact is most felt, off the ice in our community. Last year, Brady along with his wife Emma, announced their commitment to the youth in the National Capital Region through their Tkachuk's Captains initiative with BGC Ottawa. The BGC Ottawa aims to provide a safe, supportive place where children and youth can experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, build positive relationships and develop confidence and skills for life.

"We are so excited about this partnership with Brady and Emma," said Adam Joiner, Chief Executive Officer of BGC Ottawa. "I have experienced first-hand the benefits of the club and to have two people of such profile in our community be so genuinely interested in improving the lives of children - I know the impact will be life-changing for many of these kids."

Brady doubled down on that commitment this year with two different revenue driving initiatives for Tkachuk's Captains. First, in conjunction with the Senators Community Foundation Brady helped to introduce the Brady Burger, a bison burger designed by Tkachuk himself, available at Canadian Tire Centre with a portion the proceeds from each burger going toward Tkachuk's Captains. Second, again in conjunction with the Senators Community Foundatio they launched the T7 clothing line available at the Ottawa Team Shop which again will see a portion of the proceeds donated to the Tkachuk's Captains initiative.

As evidenced by the Tkachuk’s Captains initiative, children are close to Brady’s heart as was on full display when the Senators were able to return in person to CHEO for their annual holiday visit. He got down to their level to make the children feel comfortable, put smiles on their faces and played with them until almost literally having to be dragged away at the end of the day.

No matter how many years Tkachuk has been in the league, one thing remains constant. The sheer time he has for the fans. On full display at Kraft Hockeyville in Sydney, NS this year Brady came early to the red carpet, signed one entire side of fans jerseys and memorabilia, posing for pictures, and sharing laughs. When staff told him it was time to head inside, he denied them and went to the back of the line to do the entire second side of the red carpet.

Those stories could go on forever with our Captain. Sens Skills, Fan Appreciation Night, Jerseys Off Our Backs, or even just a practice that Brady notices a fan in the stands, any time that the Sens faithful are around Brady has time for them.

If Tkachuk were to win it would be the second time in franchise history an Ottawa Senator has claimed the prestigious honour, after Daniel Alfredsson won in the 2011-12 NHL season.

News Feed

Game Day 5: OTT at BOS

Preview: Senators at Bruins

Game Day 5: OTT at NYR

Preview: Senators at Rangers

Game Day 5: MTL vs OTT

Preview: Canadiens vs Senators

Game Day 5: OTT at TBL

Preview: Senators at Lightning

Game Day 5: OTT at FLA

Preview: Senators at Panthers

Game Day 5: OTT at WAS

Preview: Senators at Capitals

Game Day 5: NJD vs OTT

Preview: Devils vs Senators

Claude Giroux named Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy Nominee

Game Day 5: FLA vs OTT

Preview: Panthers vs Senators

More than $250,000 in prizing and giveaways to be distributed on Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Canadian Tire on April 6