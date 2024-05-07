Got Our Guy

The long-awaited search for the next head coach of the Ottawa Senators has officially come to an end. President of Hockey Operations and GM, Steve Staios announced that Travis Green has been named the next head coach in franchise history, a title he will hold through the end of the 2027-28 NHL season.

This marks Green’s second stint as a full-time NHL head coach after leading the Vancouver Canucks from the 2017-18 season until midway through the 2021-22 NHL season. After working his way up through the AHL ranks with the Utica Comets between 2013-2017, Green became the Canucks bench boss for leading to a 133-147-34 record in 314 games.

“After speaking to several highly qualified candidates, it became clear that Travis is the right fit to lead our group,” said Staios. “As we’ve routinely stated, developing a winning culture is paramount to our aspiration of achieving sustained success. Travis has a burning desire to win, is passionate about teaching and holds his players to a very high standard. We’re excited to welcome he and his family to the Ottawa-Gatineau community.”

Green has experience leading a young core like the Senators’ including his 2020 playoff run boasting a 10-7 record with one of the youngest rosters in the league en route to the Western Conference Semi-Finals where they took the Vegas Golden Knights to the breaking point in game seven before their run came to an end. Most recently Green served as the interim head coach of the New Jersey Devils where he amassed an 8-20-1 record over the final 21 games of this season after they had relinquished Lindy Ruff of his head coaching duties.

Prior to his the start of his coaching career, Green had a solid career as a player. After being drafted with the 23rd overall pick in the 1989 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders, Green played 14 seasons in the NHL. Over the course of 970 career games with the Islanders, Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Boston Bruins, Green scored 193 goals and added 262 helpers for 455 career points.

Green picks up where interim Head Coach Jacques Martin left off with this core. After taking the reins for the final 56 games of the season, Martin instilled a sense of accountability and commitment to playing away from the puck that the Senators needed improvement on. Green will be tasked with continuing to foster that growth in this core with aspirations of taking the next step to becoming a playoff team.

The Senators will hold an introductory press conference for Green at a time to be confirmed.