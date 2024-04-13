Game Day 5: MTL vs OTT

1. The set up:

It's the third and final meeting between these two bitter divisional rivals and though they're not contending for playoffs there certainly are bragging rights up for grabs. The Senators are 2-0 against the Canadiens this season and a win today would give them the season sweep and with only one point separating them in the standings the winner likely finishes on top.

The Sens are coming in fresh off a thrilling shootout victory in Tampa Bay that saw Brady Tkachuk pot his first career shootout goal to nab the Sens the win. All in all the Senators are playing solid hockey lately, anchored by an identity of physicality. With Tkachuk on the verge of setting a new career high in goals (currently tied his career best of 35), and Drake Batherson setting a new career high with each additional goal (28), look for the Senators young forwards to try to pace this rivalry.

The Canadiens have proven to be a tough opponent of late taking down Stanley Cup contenders like the Avanche and playoff hopefuls like the Flyers, twice (by an aggregate of 13-4). This is largely due to the break out of young forward Juraj Slafkovsky who in his last 16 games has scored 17 points including a nine-game point streak and tallying his first career hattrick. On top of Slafkovsky the Sens will need to slow down Nick Suzuki who currently leads the Habs in goals, assists, and points, most dangerous on the power play where he has 12 this season.