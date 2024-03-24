Preview: Oilers vs Senators

While they will likely carry some of that momentum from last night into today, the Senators might have a little extra motivation against this Oilers team. Early in the new year, the Oilers took the first meeting between these two sides 3-1 after a hard fought battle as the Senators looked to get over the hump of a then winless road-trip. As the Senators look to play spoiler once again tonight and keep their season alive for another day, expect them to leverage that extra motivation in front of a full house at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Oilers are also on the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 last night in Toronto. Currently in second in the Pacific Division, the Oilers need every win they can get if they want any chance of catching the Canucks for the division lead as they sit 10 points ahead with 98, however the Oilers hold three games in hand and they will face off against each other once more before the end of the season. Nipping at their heels is the LA Kings who are only three points back and the Oilers will want to stave them off.

There is no shortage of elite weapons on this Oilers team. Perhaps the two best players in the NHL over the last five seasons in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, hardly need an introduction. McDavid is in the midst of yet another 100-point season (115), his seventh in nine seasons, and sits just eight points back of Nikita Kucherov for the league lead with 123. Draisaitl is inching closer to his fifth 100-point season in the last six years with 91 while the unsung hero of this Oilers team Zach Hyman is on the verge of his first career 50-goal season needing just one more.

Hungry to get back in the win column after a tough loss last night expect a fierce Oilers team here this evening.