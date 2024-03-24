Preview: Oilers vs Senators

How to watch: TSN5 / TVAS
How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5
When: 6 p.m. EST
Where: Canadian Tire Centre
Preview: The Senators take on the Edmonton Oilers for the final time this season at Canadian Tire Centre
The Senators are back home after a big win in New Jersey last night and set to host the Edmonton Oilers in their final meeting this season. Fans in attendance today will see the Senators induct the third member of the Ottawa Senators Ring of Honour, Dr. Donald Chow. Get your tickets here.
After getting the proverbial monkey off their backs last night getting back in the win column after three tough losses the Senators will look to carry that momentum into another tough task at hand today. The Senators were clicking across the board last night with five different goal scorers and a strong performance from Joonas Korpisalo that saw him stop 18 of the 20 shots he faced.
Most notable of all last night was the performance of their penalty kill which stopped all four Devils advantages and even potted a goal of their own courtesy of Mathieu Joseph's short handed goal. Playing against the second best power play unit in the NHL the Senators will need the penalty kill to stand tall again here if they want to stymy the Oilers.
While they will likely carry some of that momentum from last night into today, the Senators might have a little extra motivation against this Oilers team. Early in the new year, the Oilers took the first meeting between these two sides 3-1 after a hard fought battle as the Senators looked to get over the hump of a then winless road-trip. As the Senators look to play spoiler once again tonight and keep their season alive for another day, expect them to leverage that extra motivation in front of a full house at Canadian Tire Centre.
The Oilers are also on the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 last night in Toronto. Currently in second in the Pacific Division, the Oilers need every win they can get if they want any chance of catching the Canucks for the division lead as they sit 10 points ahead with 98, however the Oilers hold three games in hand and they will face off against each other once more before the end of the season. Nipping at their heels is the LA Kings who are only three points back and the Oilers will want to stave them off.
There is no shortage of elite weapons on this Oilers team. Perhaps the two best players in the NHL over the last five seasons in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, hardly need an introduction. McDavid is in the midst of yet another 100-point season (115), his seventh in nine seasons, and sits just eight points back of Nikita Kucherov for the league lead with 123. Draisaitl is inching closer to his fifth 100-point season in the last six years with 91 while the unsung hero of this Oilers team Zach Hyman is on the verge of his first career 50-goal season needing just one more.
Hungry to get back in the win column after a tough loss last night expect a fierce Oilers team here this evening.
Senators 4-5-1
Oilers 6-2-2
Senators
Oilers
Goals
Brady Tkachuk (31)
Zach Hyman (49)
Assists
Tim Stützle (48)
Connor McDavid (89)
Points
Tim Stützle (65)
Connor McDavid (115)
+/-
Ridly Greig (+14)
Mattias Ekholm (+32)
PIM
Brady Tkachuk (122)
Sam Carrick (100)
Power play goals
Brady Tkachuk (9)
Leon Draisaitl (18)
Short-handed goals
Parker Kelly (2)
Adam Hanrique / Sam Carrick / Derek Ryan (2)
With no morning skate we didn't get a preview of how the Sens might line up today though without any roster moves since playing last night we don't anticipate much change tonight. Since Korpisalo got the start last night in New Jersey we expect to see Forsberg in net tonight. Below is how the Senators lined up last night in New Jersey:
Hear from interim head coach Jacques Martin, forwards Mathieu Joseph, Angus Crookshank, and Ridly Greig, and defenceman Thomas Chabot following the Senators win over New Jersey last night:
Watch the recap of the Senators game against the Oilers from their first meeting earlier this season: