Preview: Devils vs Senators

How to watch: CITY
How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5
When: 7 p.m. EST
Where: Canadian Tire Centre
Preview: The Devils are in town for their final meeting with the Senators this season
It's Fan Appreciation Night presented by Canadian Tire tonight at Canadian tire Centre and the Devils are in town for the final meeting with the Senators of the season. Get your tickets here.
Both sides of this contest have walked into the others rink and walked away with a win this season and tonight will decide who the series winner is. The Senators are coming off a tough loss to Florida on home ice Thursday night. Prior to that game, they were playing some great hockey rattling off wins in five of their previous six games.
The Senators appear to have some line changes tonight with Tyler Kleven being reassigned to Bellevile indicating that Thomas Chabot might be ready to return to the ice this evening after recovering from an injury sustained against Buffalo. Additionally, the Senators recalled Boko Imama from Belleville adding some physicality to the line up tonight.
Key to victory for the Sens the last time these two saw each other was their penalty kill unit which staved off all five attempts on the power play for New Jersey. Mathieu Joseph even opened the Scoring for the Senators with a shorthanded goal. Facing a team with as many weapons on the power play as the Devils have the Sens will need a strong outing from their penalty kill here tonight.
New Jersey comes into this contest fighting for their playoff lives sitting seven points back of a Wild Card spot with only six games to go. On top of that they need to leap frog five teams to sneak in. Not an easy feat but until the math tells them otherwise, a challenge take head on. After falling in each of their last three games this Devils side is surely carrying a little added hunger into tonight.
A top-ten offence in the league averaging 3.28 goals per game, this Devils team has no shortage of options on the offensive side of the puck. Led by Jesper Bratt with 76 points in 76 games and Jack Hughes who even with missing 16 games this season has 72 points. Add in Nico Hischier and Timo Meier, each with 25 goals on the year and this Devils offence can pack a punch.
Expect a hard fought battle in front of a big crowd tonight at Canadian Tire Centre for Fan Appreciation Night!
Senators 5-5-0
Devils 4-6-0
Senators
Devils
Goals
Brady Tkachuk (33)
Jack Hughes (26)
Assists
Tim Stützle (52)
Jesper Bratt (51)
Points
Tim Stützle (70)
Jesper Bratt (76)
+/-
Ridly Greig Jake Sanderson (+11)
Curtis Lazar (+10)
PIM
Brady Tkachuk (126)
Kevin Bahl (74)
Power play goals
Brady Tkachuk (10)
Jack Hughes (9)
Short-handed goals
Claude Giroux / Parker Kelly (2)
Erik Haula / Cutis Lazar / Nico Hischier (1)
The Senators reassigned Tyler Kleven to Belleville Friday afternoon. With that it appears that Thomas Chabot may be ready to go though we will awat confirmation following the Senators morning skate at Canadian Tire Centre. Below is how the Senators lined up Thursday night against the Panthers:
Hear from interim head coach Jacques Martin, defenceman Thomas Chabot, and forward Claud Giroux following the Senators practice at Canadian Tire Centre on Friday:
Watch the recap of the Senators win over the Devils from their last meeting a few weeks ago: