Preview: Devils vs Senators

It's Fan Appreciation Night presented by Canadian Tire tonight at Canadian tire Centre and the Devils are in town for the final meeting with the Senators of the season. Get your tickets here.

Both sides of this contest have walked into the others rink and walked away with a win this season and tonight will decide who the series winner is. The Senators are coming off a tough loss to Florida on home ice Thursday night. Prior to that game, they were playing some great hockey rattling off wins in five of their previous six games.

The Senators appear to have some line changes tonight with Tyler Kleven being reassigned to Bellevile indicating that Thomas Chabot might be ready to return to the ice this evening after recovering from an injury sustained against Buffalo. Additionally, the Senators recalled Boko Imama from Belleville adding some physicality to the line up tonight.

Key to victory for the Sens the last time these two saw each other was their penalty kill unit which staved off all five attempts on the power play for New Jersey. Mathieu Joseph even opened the Scoring for the Senators with a shorthanded goal. Facing a team with as many weapons on the power play as the Devils have the Sens will need a strong outing from their penalty kill here tonight.