Game Day 5: FLA vs OTT

1. The set up:

The Senators are set to face off against the Florida Panthers for the third time this season and the first of two meetings in the next week. Florida took the first two games, first 5-0 at Canadian Tire Centre and then again in a 3-2 overtime battle in Florida.

These are two teams in very different positions with the Senators on the outside of the playoff picture yet playing some of their best hockey winning five of their last six games. The Panthers on the other hand were President's Trophy front-runners a couple weeks ago and now after losing eight of their last ten games are actively trying to stave of the Maple Leafs for home ice advantage in the first round.

Though not the position they would like to be in, the Senators have thrived playing the spoiler role and will look to do so again against the Panthers. Special teams have been clicking for the Senators of late with the penalty kill stopping 17 of the last 20 power plays, while the Drake Batherson to Jakob Chychrun connection on the power play in particular has been thriving.