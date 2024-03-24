Recap: Senators score five against Devils for the win

“I thought we had a great first period and obviously Kasty (Mark Kastelic) got us going,” said Senators forward Ridly Greig. “But after that we kind of let them take over the game just a little bit.”

The Devils managed to tie the game only 23 seconds into the second period on a Jesper Bratt goal. Still in the first minute of the period Tomas Nosek gave the Devils the lead.

Ridly Greig tied the game at two goals a piece with a nifty move in close on Allen at 4:06 of the second period. Just under two minutes later, Angus Crookshank gave the Senators the lead back with a one-timer from the right face-off circle.

The second period scoring wasn’t done for the Senators yet, as Thomas Chabot scored just before the halfway mark of the period to give Ottawa a two-goal lead.

The Senators continued dominating into the third period allowing only eight shots to the Devils as they attempted to mount their comeback. Halfway through the period Drake Batherson powered toward the New Jersey net and lifted the puck off the crossbar and in to make the score 5.2.

The Senators will have a quick turnaround as they take on the Oilers at 6 pm tomorrow win Ottawa. The game is a sell out and will see Dr. Donald Chow inducted into the Senators Ring of Honour so fans are asked to arrive early and be in their seats at 5:45 pm so they can enjoy the ceremony.