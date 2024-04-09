Game Day 5: OTT at FLA

1. The set up:

The Senators are in the final five games of their 2023-24 NHL season and looking to not only finish on a high note but also pick up their first win against division rival Florida Panthers here in Southern Florida. Thus far the Panthers have taken all three meetings though the closes game of the series happened at Amerant Bank Arena back in February when it took overtime to decide a winner.

Fresh off an exciting overtime win over the Washington Capitals the Senators will look to carry that momentum into this contest. While the Sens are out of playoff contention there is likely a little extra motivation tonight after the Panthers came and handed them a 6-0 loss on home ice last week, the group will want to make right for that as they continue to emphasize finishing the season strong.

The Panthers are in need of any points they can get right now after falling to the Bruins in overtime on Saturday, they now hold only a three point lead on the Maple Leafs for home ice advantage in the playoffs while the Maple Leafs own a game in hand. A tough stretch of late the Panthers will look to carry momentum from their win over the Senators last week as it's their only regulation win since March 24. While their goaltending has been their true strength this year, the Panthers can hurt teams in a lot of different ways as evidenced by the last meeting between these two that saw six different goal scorers for the Panthers.

As the Senators look to avenge that last loss and play spoiler once again, while the Panthers look to maintain their home ice advantage this should be a good showing tonight in South Florida.