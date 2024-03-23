Recapping the Senators annual Pride Game celebration

Following warm up but before puck drop there were several performances for fans to enjoy. First, the Myers Jr. Starters hit the ice carrying pride flags, as well as the the colour party consisting of Aymun McLeod and Dre Polgar from Ottawa Pride Hockey carried Pride Flags followed by Robert Castro perfoming the National Anthems.

After the anthems the Senators held a ceremonial first puck drop inviting Brady Tkachuk and Brayden Schenn to centre ice. The ceremonial first puck drop was performed by Kat Ferguson, Co-founder of Ottawa Pride Hockey, Ash Van Slyckm the youngest member of Ottawa Pride Hockey, and Sean Addis, the Co-Chair of Capital Pride Board of Directors.