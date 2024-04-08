Preview: Senators at Panthers

Related news:

This Panthers team is fighting for playoff positioning right now Sitting dab smack in the middle five points behind Boston and five points ahead of Toronto with four games left to play. With Toronto owning two games in hand and the ability to close the gap for home ice advantage the Panthers need every point they can get to keep the Maple Leafs at bay until playoff time.

Led by a tenacious forward core of Sam Reinhart in the midst of a career best season, eclipsing the 50-goal plateau for the first time while Matthew Tkachuk (84), Aleksander Barkov (76), and Carter Verhaeghe (71) all have surpassed 70 points on the season. On the back end they are anchored by the dynamic goaltending duo of Sergei Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz who both boast sub 2.50 goals against averages and a 0.913% or higher save percentage. A tough nut to crack and a team not prone to mistakes, the Senators will have their hands full.

Though on paper the Senators have nothing to lose, this Panthers team has become a thorn in their side over the last couple of seasons and surely will be a fiery competition next season as well. With that in mind the Senators will want to stave off the season sweep and garner something to carry into this battle next season with a hard fought game on their hands to conclude this season series.