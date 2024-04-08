Preview: Senators at Panthers

How to watch: TSN5 / RDS2
How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5
When: 7 p.m. EST
Where: Amerant Bank Arena
Preview: The Senators face off against the Panthers for the final time this season as they seek their first win in the divisional battle at Amerant Bank Arena
It's the final meeting between the Senators and Panthers and after the Panthers won in convincing fashion at Canadian Tire Centre last week, the Senators will want to give it right back Tuesday night. Thus far the Panthers have won all three meetings this season, though the closest battle was the last outing at Amerant Bank Arena that saw them go to overtime before the Panthers came away with the victory.
The Sens are coming in off a big overtime win against Washington that saw them deliver a crushing blow to the Capitals playoff chances after Jake Sanderson connected from just inside the blue line less than a minute into extra time. While the Senators are officially out of playoff contention, they are clearly playing with a purpose, setting the foundation for what this team could and should look like next season. That all stems from their leadership group and most notably Brady Tkachuk who has ramped up the physicality of late showcasing that this isn't a team to be taken lightly as evidenced by his NHL record setting 16-hit night against New Jersey.
This Panthers team is fighting for playoff positioning right now Sitting dab smack in the middle five points behind Boston and five points ahead of Toronto with four games left to play. With Toronto owning two games in hand and the ability to close the gap for home ice advantage the Panthers need every point they can get to keep the Maple Leafs at bay until playoff time.
Led by a tenacious forward core of Sam Reinhart in the midst of a career best season, eclipsing the 50-goal plateau for the first time while Matthew Tkachuk (84), Aleksander Barkov (76), and Carter Verhaeghe (71) all have surpassed 70 points on the season. On the back end they are anchored by the dynamic goaltending duo of Sergei Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz who both boast sub 2.50 goals against averages and a 0.913% or higher save percentage. A tough nut to crack and a team not prone to mistakes, the Senators will have their hands full.
Though on paper the Senators have nothing to lose, this Panthers team has become a thorn in their side over the last couple of seasons and surely will be a fiery competition next season as well. With that in mind the Senators will want to stave off the season sweep and garner something to carry into this battle next season with a hard fought game on their hands to conclude this season series.
Senators 6-4-0
Panthers 3-5-2
Senators
Panthers
Goals
Brady Tkachuk (34)
Sam Reinhart (53)
Assists
Tim Stützle (52)
Matthew Tkachuk (59)
Points
Tim Stützle (70)
Sam Reinhart (90)
+/-
Ridly Greig (+13)
Gustav Forsling (+48)
PIM
Brady Tkachuk (128)
Jonah Gadjovich (99)
Power play goals
Brady Tkachuk (10)
Sam Reinhart (27)
Short-handed goals
Claude Giroux / Parker Kelly (2)
Sam Reinhart (5)
Below is how the Senators lined up against Washington Sunday night. Zack MacEwen made his return to the line-up after being held out since March 2 as he rehabbed from injury. We will update with the line rushes from practice Tuesday morning to see if Tim Stützle may make his return against the Panthers.
Hear from interim head coach Jacques Martin, forwards Ridly Greig and Mark Kastelic, and defenceman Jake Sanderson following the Senators overtime win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night:
Watch the recap of the Senators last game in Florida against the Panthers earlier this season: