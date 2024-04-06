Game Day 5: NJD vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Senators hosting the New Jersey Devils for the final time at Canadian Tire Centre this season

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

1. The set up:

Tonight is the third and final meeting between the Senators and Devils with the series split down the middle after each side walked into the others rink and took the road victory. Tonight the Sens will look to change that narrative and win the season series along the way. 

Coming in off a tough loss to Florida Thursday night, the Senators will look to right the ship and put on a show for the fans at Canadian Tire Centre tonight for Fan Appreciation Night. The Senators will look to what gave them success against the Devils when they saw them just a couple weeks ago in New Jersey. In that outing their penalty kill came up huge stopping all four attempts from the Devils and even potting a shorthanded goal of their own. As we've often seen with the Sens, when they win the special teams battle, they give themselves a real strong chance to win the game and they will look for that here tonight.

The Devils are riding a three-game losing streak and fighting for their playoff lives sitting seven points out of the final Wild Card spot with six games to play. With plenty of offensive fire power with the likes of Jack Hughes (26), Jesper Bratt (25), Nico Hischier (25), and Timo Meier (25) all with at least 25 goals in the line up the Devils are a tough team to slow down. 

With only two games remaining at Canadian Tire Centre this season and the Sens wanting to give a strong effort not just for themselves but for the fans and the City of Ottawa, expecta high energy battle here tonight.

2. Roster report:

There will be a few fluctuations to the Senators lines tonight. The good news is that Thomas Chabot is back! The not so good news is that the Sens will be without Tim Stützle after he sustained an injury against Florida. In a corresponding move the Sens recalled forward Boko Imama from Belleville and he will make his Senators debut.

The team opted to not hold line rushes this morning so we did not get a glimpse at how Jacques Martin may choose to employ his team tonight though Jacques Martin confirmed that Anton Forsberg will get the start tonight. Below is how the Sens lined up against the Florida Panthers Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre:

Projected Lines Article

3. Who to watch:

Set to make his Senators debut tonight Boko Imama is a player to keep you eyes on. In 53 games in Belleville, Imama has amassed three goals and added seven helpers for ten points. While he is capable of producing, his true strength comes in, well his strength. Imama paces the Belleville Senators in penalty minutes this season with 115 and has embraced the emotional spark role for the team through his physical play.

4. Fan Appreciation Night presented by Canadian Tire:

Tonight is the Senators annual Fan Appreciation Night presented by Canadian Tire where it's all about giving back to the fans. 

The party kicks off before game time at the Gate 1 plaza which will have $5 beer, live music from local band The Vanturas, face painting, and more!

Once inside, fans in attendance will get to claim a sweet memento, their very own Tim Stützle bobblehead presented by Canadian Tire!

There will be a 360 photobooth set up at the top of Gate 1 for fans to use throughout the evening.

The real claim of the night however is that there will be $250,000 in prizing given to fans tonight at Canadian Tire Centre! Some of the highlights are:

  • Over $5,000 in Canadian Tire gift cards
  • Pizza for a year courtesy of Gabriel Pizza
  • Coffee for a year from Tim Hortons
  • North American round trip flights courtesy of Air Canada & Aeroplan
  • So much more!

There will be a bevy of scan to win opportunities with QR codes all round Canadian Tire Centre for fans to enter. Prizes won will be available for pick up at the top of the Gate 1 stairs outside the DRNK MKT.

5. Where to watch:

For fans not at Canadian Tire Centre, tonight's game can be found live on CITY, while fans looking for the radio call can tune into TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 for the English and French calls respectively.

