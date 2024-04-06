Game Day 5: NJD vs OTT

1. The set up:

Tonight is the third and final meeting between the Senators and Devils with the series split down the middle after each side walked into the others rink and took the road victory. Tonight the Sens will look to change that narrative and win the season series along the way.

Coming in off a tough loss to Florida Thursday night, the Senators will look to right the ship and put on a show for the fans at Canadian Tire Centre tonight for Fan Appreciation Night. The Senators will look to what gave them success against the Devils when they saw them just a couple weeks ago in New Jersey. In that outing their penalty kill came up huge stopping all four attempts from the Devils and even potting a shorthanded goal of their own. As we've often seen with the Sens, when they win the special teams battle, they give themselves a real strong chance to win the game and they will look for that here tonight.

The Devils are riding a three-game losing streak and fighting for their playoff lives sitting seven points out of the final Wild Card spot with six games to play. With plenty of offensive fire power with the likes of Jack Hughes (26), Jesper Bratt (25), Nico Hischier (25), and Timo Meier (25) all with at least 25 goals in the line up the Devils are a tough team to slow down.

With only two games remaining at Canadian Tire Centre this season and the Sens wanting to give a strong effort not just for themselves but for the fans and the City of Ottawa, expecta high energy battle here tonight.