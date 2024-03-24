Game Day 5: EDM vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Senators taking on the Edmonton Oilers in their series finale at Canadian Tire Centre

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

1. The set up:

It's the second and final meeting between these two interconference foes and after the Oilers took the first game 3-1 back on Jan. 6, the Senators will look to draw even on home ice. 

It's the second night of a back-to-back for both sides here with the Senators downing the Devils in New Jersey 5-2 last night while the Oilers fell 6-3 to the Maple Leafs in Toronto. While the playoffs are not realistic at this stage of the season for the Senators, they are still alive in the hunt and will look to play spoiler again against this Oilers team looking to hold onto their position. The Oilers are currently in second in the Pacific Division sitting ten points behind the Canucks and only three points ahead of the Kings. However, the Oilers do hold two games in hand on the Kings and three games in hand on the Canucks and can really control their own destiny at this stage of the season.

With a lot on the line for the Oilers and the Senators riding the momentum from a big win last night, expect a wire-to-wire battle here at Canadian Tire Centre.

2. Roster report:

The Senators did not hold a practice this morning though with no roster moves made since last night we don't anticipate many changes to the line-up. Anton Forsberg likely gets the start in goal with Korpisalo starting last night in New Jersey. Below is how the Senators lined up last night:

Projected Lines Article

3. Who to watch:

When playing the league's second best power play unit you need your penatly kill to step up in a big way. Coming off one of, if not his best game on the penalty kill this season, look for Mathieu Joseph to play a big role in that today. On top of the penalty kill going four for four against a solid Devils power play, Joseph actually opened the scoring with a shorthanded chance just 4:56 into the game when he stole the puck and took it all the way.

OTT@NJD: Joseph scores goal against New Jersey Devils

Thus continues Joseph's career season here in Ottawa now with 11 goals, two shy of his career high, and 34 points a new career best. Joseph has filled whatever role the coaching staff has asked him to play this season, playing up and down the first, second, and third lines, on the left wing, on the right wing, on the penalty kill

4. Dr. Chow Ring of Honour Induction:

The Sens announced on Friday morning that there would be a new addition to the Ottawa Senators Ring of honour. Dr. Donald Chow is set to become the third member of the organization to receive this honour alongside the inaugural member Bryan Murray, and Wade Redden who was inducted last season. 

Dr. Chow has been with the Senators since the beginning in 1992 and has been the head physician since 2002. In his more than 30 year tenure he has been around for more than 2000 games and has had more than 400 players under his care. A staple of this organization almost sounds like an understatement.

“Dr. Chow’s legacy in Ottawa will reflect his commitment to excellence,” said Senators President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Steve Staios. “In addition to being a great sports doctor, he has also helped countless others in our community with his incredible skills. There are so many stories shared over time about Dr. Chow going above and beyond the call of duty to help patients, that if feels like his incredible hockey accomplishments almost pale in comparison. In addition, Don is and always has been a caring and supporting member of our community, giving his precious time back to charities and children. Thank you, Don, for all you’ve done for the Senators and all of Ottawa-Gatineau.”

To learn more about Dr. Chow's legacy click here.

5. Where to watch:

For fans not at Canadian Tire Centre tonight, the game can be found live on TSN5 in English and TVAS in French. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

