Game Day 5: EDM vs OTT

1. The set up:

It's the second and final meeting between these two interconference foes and after the Oilers took the first game 3-1 back on Jan. 6, the Senators will look to draw even on home ice.

It's the second night of a back-to-back for both sides here with the Senators downing the Devils in New Jersey 5-2 last night while the Oilers fell 6-3 to the Maple Leafs in Toronto. While the playoffs are not realistic at this stage of the season for the Senators, they are still alive in the hunt and will look to play spoiler again against this Oilers team looking to hold onto their position. The Oilers are currently in second in the Pacific Division sitting ten points behind the Canucks and only three points ahead of the Kings. However, the Oilers do hold two games in hand on the Kings and three games in hand on the Canucks and can really control their own destiny at this stage of the season.

With a lot on the line for the Oilers and the Senators riding the momentum from a big win last night, expect a wire-to-wire battle here at Canadian Tire Centre.