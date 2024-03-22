Dr. Donald Chow inducted into the Ottawa Senators Ring of Honour

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today that team doctor and community champion Dr. Donald Chow will become the third person inducted into the Senators Ring of Honour on Sunday, March 24, in a pre-game ceremony before the Senators host the Edmonton Oilers.

Dr. Chow has been a team physician with the Senators since 1992 and served as the team’s Head Physician from 2002 to 2017.

“Dr. Chow has been best in class in his field for more than 20 years,” said Michael Andlauer. “The hockey club has benefited from having access to his remarkable skills in more ways that we could ever detail. Our players being treated by one of the best doctors in the world has been an incredible gift to this franchise and we’re proud to honour his remarkable legacy by inducting him into the Ring of Honour.”

Dr. Chow was born and raised in Thunder Bay, Ont. After completing his BSc degree at Lakehead University, he obtained his MD at Queens University in 1981. Following an Orthopedic residency at Queens, he completed Fellowships at Sunnybrook Trauma Centre in Toronto and Ottawa Civic Hospital Spinal Surgery Unit. Since 1988, he has been on staff at the Ottawa Civic Hospital subspecializing in spinal and orthopedic trauma surgery. He completed his Diploma of Sport Medicine in 1990. He has given lectures at several American Orthopaedic Society for Sport Medicine and NHL Team Physicians Society sponsored Management of Hockey Injuries courses.

In international hockey, Dr. Chow was a Host-site Physician at the 2004 World Cup of Hockey. He served as Chief Medical Officer for the 2009 World Junior Hockey Championships in Ottawa and as President of the NHL Team Physicians Society for a three-year term starting in 2010. He was also the NHL’s physician at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics.

In addition to his sporting accomplishments as the Senators team physician and in hockey, Dr. Chow has been a member of the Ontario Race Physicians since 1986 (Chief Medical Officer from 1999 to 2007) providing trackside medical care to motorsports events including 28 Toronto Indy races. He has also been part of the medical staffs for the Ottawa Lynx Triple A baseball teams and the Ottawa Rough Riders/Renegades CFL football teams.

“Dr. Chow’s legacy in Ottawa will reflect his commitment to excellence,” said Senators President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Steve Staios. “In addition to being a great sports doctor, he has also helped countless others in our community with his incredible skills. There are so many stories shared over time about Dr. Chow going above and beyond the call of duty to help patients, that if feels like his incredible hockey accomplishments almost pale in comparison. In addition, Don is and always has been a caring and supporting member of our community, giving his precious time back to charities and children. Thank you, Don, for all you’ve done for the Senators and all of Ottawa-Gatineau.”

Tickets for the March 24 game versus Edmonton when Chow will be added to the Ring of Honour are on sale now, the game is anticipated to be a sellout. Fans are asked to be in their seats by 5:50 p.m. to take in the full festivities.

Donald Chow’s career profile

- A member of the team’s medical staff for more than 30 years, including as head physician from 2002 to 2017; he has been part of the medical staff for more than 2,000 regular-season games and over 140 playoff games. More than 400 Senators players have been under his care.

- The team’s lead doctor for the President’s Trophy winning team in 2002 and the Stanley Cup Finalists in 2007.

- Part of the medical staff for the 2004 World Cup of Hockey, Ottawa’s 2012 NHL All-Star Game and the 2009 World Hockey Championships

- Represented the NHL as physician for both the 2010 (Vancouver) and the 2014 (Sochi) Olympic Games.

- A noted philanthropist, Chow has ardently supported both Ride for Dad and Ottawa’s Celebrity Sports Dinner for decades

- Dr. Chow resides in Ottawa and has a son, Andrei, and a daughter, Lara.

Chow becomes the third member of the Senators Ring of Honour

Dr. Don Chow becomes the third member of the Senators Ring of Honour joining former Senators head coach and general manager Bryan Murray who became the inaugural member on Jan. 24, 2017, and star defenceman Wade Redden, who was inducted on Dec. 12, 2022.

