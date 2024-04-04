Preview: Panthers vs Senators

How to watch: TSN5 / RDS2
How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5
When: 7 p.m. EST
Where: Canadian Tire Centre
Preview: It's the third of four match ups between the Senators and Panthers and the final time at Canadian Tire Centre this season
For the third time this season and final time at Canadian Tire Centre, the Senators are set to face off against division rival Florida Panthers. Get your tickets here.
The Senators put up a hard fought battle in their last outing against Minnesota though it was the Wild who walked away with a 3-2 victory putting an end to the Sens five-game win streak. However, over that five-game stretch the Senators were playing some of their best hockey while playing the role of spoiler most nights. They will look to play spoiler here once again against a reeling Panthers team while looking to avenge the 5-0 and 3-2 overtime losses the Sens have faces at the hands of the Panthers.
Special teams has been a source of strength for the Senators of late winning the special teams battle outright against Minnesota converting two of their three chances while stopping all four Minnesota power plays. Overall the Sens have converted six power plays in their last five games while holding opponents to just 3/20 with a man advantage since their game against New Jersey. In particular Drake Batherson and Jakob Chychrun have been buzzing on the power play converting four of the Senators six power plays since facing the Oilers.
Additionally, the Senators have gotten a helping hand from their goaltending which has been red hot since New Jersey and instilled a ton of confidence in this core. Whether it is Korpisalo or Forsberg who gets the nod, look for them to continue that hot play as the Senators seek their first win of the season over the Panthers.
Related news:
While the Panthers have clinched their fifth straight playoff berth, things have been tough in Panther land the last little stretch. Just two wins and three total points in their last ten games, the Panthers have slid from President's Trophy front-runners to trying to stave off the Maple Leafs for home ice advantage in the first round all in a matter of a couple weeks.
With nothing but weapons on this Panthers team the Sens will have their hands full tonight. Led by Sam Reinhart in the midst of his first career 50-goal campaign (52), alongside Matthew Tkachuk (80), Aleksander Barkov (73), and Carter Verhaeghe (70) all over 70 points this season, their are plenty of threats on the offensive side of the puck. On the back end the goaltending tandem of Sergei Bobrovsky (0.912% save percentage and 2.46 goals against average) and Anthony Stolarz (0.922% save percentage and 2.12 goals against average) has been lights out this season.
Of course, this will be the Senators first time facing former teammate Vladimir Tarasenko who was traded to the Panthers at the NHL trade deadline. While Tarasenko was a very welcomed and sought after addition for the Panthers, it hasn't been all peaches and cream since his arrival. In 13 games since coming on board the Panthers have gone 4-8-1, however Tarasenko seemingly has fit in well with five goals and five assists in those 13 games.
While there will surely be some warm welcome backs before game time, don't expect any pleasantries one the puck hits the ice and the Senators look to spoil Florida's chance at home ice advantage.
Senators 6-4-0
Panthers 2-7-1
Senators
Panthers
Goals
Brady Tkachuk (33)
Sam Reinhart (52)
Assists
Tim Stützle (52)
Matthew Tkachuk (57)
Points
Tim Stützle (70)
Sam Reinhart (87)
+/-
Jake Sanderson (+13)
Gustav Forsling (+47)
PIM
Brady Tkachuk (126)
Sam Bennett (98)
Power play goals
Brady Tkachuk (10)
Sam Reinhart (27)
Short-handed goals
Claude Giroux / Parker Kelly (2)
Sam Reinhart (5)
Below is how the Senators lined up against the Minnesota Wild Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. After participating in the Sens morning skate on Tuesday we will look to see if Thomas Chabot will be available tonight at Thursday morning's practice.
Hear from interim head coach Jacques Martin and forwards Drake Batherson and Claude Giroux following the Senators game against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center:
Watch the recap of the last game between the Senators and Panthers which needed overtime to decide a winner: