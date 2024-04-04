Preview: Panthers vs Senators

For the third time this season and final time at Canadian Tire Centre, the Senators are set to face off against division rival Florida Panthers. Get your tickets here.

The Senators put up a hard fought battle in their last outing against Minnesota though it was the Wild who walked away with a 3-2 victory putting an end to the Sens five-game win streak. However, over that five-game stretch the Senators were playing some of their best hockey while playing the role of spoiler most nights. They will look to play spoiler here once again against a reeling Panthers team while looking to avenge the 5-0 and 3-2 overtime losses the Sens have faces at the hands of the Panthers.

Special teams has been a source of strength for the Senators of late winning the special teams battle outright against Minnesota converting two of their three chances while stopping all four Minnesota power plays. Overall the Sens have converted six power plays in their last five games while holding opponents to just 3/20 with a man advantage since their game against New Jersey. In particular Drake Batherson and Jakob Chychrun have been buzzing on the power play converting four of the Senators six power plays since facing the Oilers.

Additionally, the Senators have gotten a helping hand from their goaltending which has been red hot since New Jersey and instilled a ton of confidence in this core. Whether it is Korpisalo or Forsberg who gets the nod, look for them to continue that hot play as the Senators seek their first win of the season over the Panthers.