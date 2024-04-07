Preview: Senators at Capitals

How to watch: TSN5 / TVAS
How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5
When: 6 p.m. EST
Where: Capital One Arena
Preview: With the season series split 1-1 the Senators are in Washington for their final meeting with the Capitals this season
The Senators are coming off a hard fought battle against the New Jersey Devils that saw them erase a 4-1 deficit to nearly tie the game with 30 seconds to go. While it's often hard to pin the success of the team on any one player it was nearly impossible to not see the impact Brady Tkachuk had in that comeback effort. He scored the Senators third goal unassisted beating the entire Capitals team back to get a clear look on net, but most importantly he set the tone of play with his constant physical presence. Constant being the key word there as Tkachuk set the NHL record for most hits in a single game with a whopping 16 crushing hits last night.
Though they didn't get the result they wanted, the Senators have a lot of positive momentum from the third period last night that they can carry into this contest. Now officially out of the playoffs their attention turns to playing the role of spoiler but more importantly finishing the season the right way and laying a strong foundation to come into next season with. Though the Sens may be without young star, Tim Stützle tonight they won't be making any excuses as they look to win this season series and deal the Capitals a crushing blow to their playoff hopes.
The Capitals are in a bitter fight for their playoff lives right now. Sitting just one point out of the final Wild Card spot with six games to play every point matters a little extra right now. The competition is stiff as right now the Capitals are fighting with the Islanders, Penguins, Flyers and Red Wings for the final Wild Card spot and can move as high as the third spot in the Metropolitan Division if they leapfrog the Flyers, Penguins and Islanders. With the first Wild Card spot almost guaranteed belonging to the Atlantic Division, there are only two spots up for grabs in this battle.
Team
Points
Games remaining
New York Islanders (M3)
85
5
Pittsburgh Penguins (W2)
83
5
Philadelphia Flyers
83
4
Washington Capitals
82
6
Detroit Red Wings
82
6
The Capitals haven't done themselves any favours of late losing five-straight and only picking up one point in that stretch. However, they may look to use the recent success they had against the Senators as a catalyst to get back in a playoff spot in this late season stretch. The last time the Senators were in town just a few weeks ago, the Capitals looked like the Capitals that dominated the regular season for the majority of the Alexander Ovechkin era. Scoring six goals including going 2/3 on the power play, the Capitals packed a punch all night long to stave off the Senators who were on a four-game point streak at the time.
With a lot on the line for the Capitals, and the Senators looking to continue laying the groundwork for what this team could look like next season, expect another 60-minute battle here tonight.
Senators 5-5-0
Capitals 4-5-1
Senators
Capitals
Goals
Brady Tkachuk (34)
Aelxander Ovechkin (29)
Assists
Tim Stützle (52)
Dylan Strome (38)
Points
Tim Stützle (70)
Dylan Strom (64)
+/-
Ridly Greig (+11)
Sonny Milano / Nicolas Aube-Kubel (+4)
PIM
Brady Tkachuk (128)
Tom Wilson (122)
Power play goals
Brady Tkachuk (10)
Aelxander Ovechkin (13)
Short-handed goals
Claude Giroux / Parker Kelly (2)
Tom Wilson (2)
With the back-to-back the Senators will not hold a morning skate. There have been no roster moves but we await hearing from Jacques Martin on the status of Tim Stützle who was listed as day-to-day yesteday with an upper body injury. Below is how the Senators lined up last night against the Devils at Canadian Tire Centre:
Hear from interim head coach Jacques Martin, forward Brady Tkachuk, and defencemen Jake Sanderson and Thomas Chabot following the Senators game against the New Jersey Devils last night at Canadian Tire Centre:
Watch the recap of the Senators game against the Capitals from their last meeting a few weeks ago: