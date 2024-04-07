Preview: Senators at Capitals

The Senators are coming off a hard fought battle against the New Jersey Devils that saw them erase a 4-1 deficit to nearly tie the game with 30 seconds to go. While it's often hard to pin the success of the team on any one player it was nearly impossible to not see the impact Brady Tkachuk had in that comeback effort. He scored the Senators third goal unassisted beating the entire Capitals team back to get a clear look on net, but most importantly he set the tone of play with his constant physical presence. Constant being the key word there as Tkachuk set the NHL record for most hits in a single game with a whopping 16 crushing hits last night.

Though they didn't get the result they wanted, the Senators have a lot of positive momentum from the third period last night that they can carry into this contest. Now officially out of the playoffs their attention turns to playing the role of spoiler but more importantly finishing the season the right way and laying a strong foundation to come into next season with. Though the Sens may be without young star, Tim Stützle tonight they won't be making any excuses as they look to win this season series and deal the Capitals a crushing blow to their playoff hopes.