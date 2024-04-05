Claude Giroux named Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy Nominee

The Ottawa chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association has announced that they have nominated Claude Giroux as the Ottawa nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.
The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey. The Masterton Trophy was first presented by the NHL Writers' Association in 1968 commemorating the late William Masterton of the Minnesota North Stars who died on January 15, 1968 as a result of an injury sustained during a hockey game. Masterton exhibited the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey to the highest degree.