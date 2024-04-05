Claude Giroux named Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy Nominee

Giroux nominated for Masterton Trophy for second time in career

Claude Giroux

The Ottawa chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association has announced that they have nominated Claude Giroux as the Ottawa nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey. The Masterton Trophy was first presented by the NHL Writers' Association in 1968 commemorating the late William Masterton of the Minnesota North Stars who died on January 15, 1968 as a result of an injury sustained during a hockey game. Masterton exhibited the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey to the highest degree.

This marks Giroux's second nomination for the prestigious award after he was nominated by the Flyers in 2018 after he bounced back from hip and abdominal surgeries to post his first 100-point season.

Through a frustrating season for the Senators, Giroux has personified the perseverance and dedication to hockey this season. At 36 years old, Giroux is one of only five Senators to play in all 75 games for the team this year and continues his streak of 157 straight games for the Senators. Should he play in the final seven games of the season it will mark his second straight season playing in all 82 games for the Senators and the eighth time in his career that he has hit that mark.

In those 157 games Giroux has amassed 55 goals and 84 assists for 139 points donning a Senators uniform. This season alone he hit the 20 goal plateau for the 11th season and crossed the 60-point threashold for the ninth time.

NYR@OTT: Giroux scores goal against Igor Shesterkin

Giroux has been able to accomplish these milestones late in his NHL career due to his fiery competitive nature and desire to be the better tomorrow than he was today. Whether it's on the ice, in pre-game sewer ball games, bowling on the mom's trip, or otherwise, Giroux is always competing at the highest level and seeking the win.

His impact on the Senators as one of very few veterans on this team cannot be understated as we have seen the growth in the leadership core of this team right through to the fourth line in players like Parker Kelly who has elevated his game to new heights acheiving a new career high in goals, assists, and points.

The finalists for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy will be announced

