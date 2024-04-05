Claude Giroux named Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy Nominee

Giroux has been able to accomplish these milestones late in his NHL career due to his fiery competitive nature and desire to be the better tomorrow than he was today. Whether it's on the ice, in pre-game sewer ball games, bowling on the mom's trip, or otherwise, Giroux is always competing at the highest level and seeking the win.

His impact on the Senators as one of very few veterans on this team cannot be understated as we have seen the growth in the leadership core of this team right through to the fourth line in players like Parker Kelly who has elevated his game to new heights acheiving a new career high in goals, assists, and points.

The finalists for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy will be announced