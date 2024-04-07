Game Day 5: OTT at WAS

1. The set up:

It's the third and final match up between these two Eastern Conference foes with each side winning on home ice once this season.

The Senators are on the second night of a back-to-back after their comeback against New Jersey came up just shorty on home ice last night. However, with the exception of the game against Florida, this Senators team has shown some real signs of growth and strength down the final stretch of this season. Rattling off their first five-game win streak of the year and putting up competitive efforts that went right to the wire against Minnesota and New Jersey, this group is trending in the right direction heading into the offseason with a lot of momentum they can carry into next season.

Though the Senators are officially eliminated from playoff contention, the tie breaker has a lot on the line for Washington who is in a battle for one of the final playoff spots. Tied with the Red Wings and sitting just one point behind the Flyers and Penguins for the final Wild Card spot, and three points behind the Islanders for the final Metropolitan Division spot, this is a crucial game for the Capitals. The Caps are coming in on a bit of a slump having lost five straight, but with only six games left in the season they will need these critical points if they want to stay alive in this playoff battle.