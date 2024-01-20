Preview: Jets vs Senators

How to watch: CBC / Sportsnet / TVAS

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 3 p.m. EST

Where: Canadian Tire Centre

The kids are taking over Canadian Tire Centre as the Senators are set to host the Winnipeg Jets in their first match up of the season and Winnipeg's only trip to Ottawa. Get your tickets here!

After downing the Canadiens on Thursday night in front of a sold out crowd, the Senators will look to make it back-to-back wins in a packed Canadian Tire Centre this afternoon. The task at hand is no small one taking on the Central Division leading Winnipeg Jets. On thursday the key to victory was a full team 60-minute effort and the team will need to see that again here today if they hope to down one of the league's top dogs.

Each with seven points in their last three games the Senators, will look to their young stars of Tim Stützle and Brady Tkachuk to provide a spark here, with each anchoring a line amongst their top-six forwards. On the back end the Senators have been getting contributions from all around with Artem Zub having the hot hand of late with five points in his last three outings. Look for the Senators to try to spread the wealth today as they seek out another full team 60-minute effort this afternoon.

Winnipeg comes into today's contest having won of nine of their last ten and sitting atop the Central Division. The key to success for this Jets team has been their lock down defensive team structure, allowing a league low 2.28 goals against per game this season. Of course being anchored by Connor Hellebuyck certainly doesn't hurt the cause.

The Jets look to be without their points leader Mark Scheifele today after suffering an injury against Chicago on Jan. 11. In his absence they will turn to some of their other big guns like Nikolaj Ehlers (33), Josh Morrisey (33), and Cole Perfetti (30) all over thirty points on the season, and their goals leader Kyle Connor who has potted 18 on the season.

Beyond the on-ice action, today is Kids Take Over day at Canadian Tire Centre and fans in attendance will get to see the next generation take over a variety of in-game roles. Throughout the game fans will see the Jr. Mascot, hear from the Jr. Host and jr PA Announcer, and can follow the Jr. Reporter along live here for the live blog and other fun content opportunities.