Senators sign Shane Pinto

The Ottawa Senators announced this morning that they have signed forward Shane Pinto to a new one-year contract with an AAV of $775,000. A second-round draft pick in the 2019 NHL draft the UND product put up 31 goals and 29 assist s for 60 points in 61 games across his two college seasons.
Pinto has played his entire NHL career in the nation's capital, playing in 99 games over the last three seasons. In those three seasons he has tallied for 21 goals and 22 assists for 43 career points.
Pinto broke out last season playing an elevated role in the absence of Josh Norris and as a result put up career highs of 20 goals and 15 assists for 35 total points while skating in all 82 games for the Senators.
Perhaps the most understated part of his game was the massive leap he made in the face-off circle last year. The rookie centreman went from winning less than 40% of his face-off during the 17 games he played between the 2020-21 season and the 2021-22 season the winning 52.1% of his draws last season.
With the growth Pinto has shown in his scoring ability, playmaking and in the face-off circle early in his career and his hunger to return to the ice, his return provides a real spark for the Senators and quite a bit of flexibility. When everyone is healthy Pinto will likely be the third line centre, allowing Ridly Greig to either anchor the fourth line giving it a boost or move to the wing within the top-nine.