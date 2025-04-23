Senators Fall in Overtime in Game Two

The Ottawa Senators forced overtime but were unable to find the win as they fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 3-2. Scoring for the Senators were Brady Tkachuk and Adam Gaudette.

Morgan Reilly opened the scoring at 3:44 into the first period with his second goal of the playoffs to give the Maple Leafs an early 1-0 lead.

A power play opportunity for the Maple Leafs saw them convert for their fourth power play goal of the series as John Tavares scored his second goal of the series to double the Leafs’ lead to 2-0.

As the first period came to a close, the Senators headed into the first intermission trailing by two while leading the way in shots at 10-7.

With 4:19 remaining in the second period, Brady Tkachuk scored his first career playoff goal when a between-the-legs move bounced into the back of the net off a Toronto defenceman, cutting the Leafs’ lead to 2-1. Assisting Tkachuk’s power play goal were Claude Giroux and Thomas Chabot.