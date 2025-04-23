Senators Fall in Overtime in Game Two
The Ottawa Senators forced overtime but were unable to find the win as they fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 3-2.
The Ottawa Senators forced overtime but were unable to find the win as they fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 3-2. Scoring for the Senators were Brady Tkachuk and Adam Gaudette.
Morgan Reilly opened the scoring at 3:44 into the first period with his second goal of the playoffs to give the Maple Leafs an early 1-0 lead.
A power play opportunity for the Maple Leafs saw them convert for their fourth power play goal of the series as John Tavares scored his second goal of the series to double the Leafs’ lead to 2-0.
As the first period came to a close, the Senators headed into the first intermission trailing by two while leading the way in shots at 10-7.
With 4:19 remaining in the second period, Brady Tkachuk scored his first career playoff goal when a between-the-legs move bounced into the back of the net off a Toronto defenceman, cutting the Leafs’ lead to 2-1. Assisting Tkachuk’s power play goal were Claude Giroux and Thomas Chabot.
After 40 minutes of play, the Senators trailed the Maple Leafs by one thanks to the power play goal from Brady Tkachuk late in the second. The Senators continued to lead the way in shots, outshooting the Maple Leafs 23-10.
It took until 14:47 into the third period for the Senators to record a shot on goal, but they made it count as Adam Gaudette deflected a shot from Tyler Kleven past Anthony Stolarz for his first playoff goal to tie the game at 2-2. Kleven received an assist on the goal alongside Tim Stützle.
Thanks to the late goal from Gaudette, the Senators found themselves tied at 2-2 as the third period came to a close. With regulation unable to solve anything, the game headed to overtime. Despite the long gap between shots from the Senators, they continued to hold the lead in that category at 27-19. It was a physical game from the Senators as well, leading the way in hits over Toronto at 41-25.
At 3:09 into the overtime period, Max Domi scored his first goal of the playoffs to win it for the Leafs by a score of 3-2 in overtime.
The Battle of Ontario will return next on Thursday when it comes to Ottawa for the first time at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Postgame Availabilities:
For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.
Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/
Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators
Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators
Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators