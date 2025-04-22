Round One Playoff Tickets Available for Games 3 and 4

The Ottawa and Gatineau region is buzzing with playoff energy as the Senators prepare to host their first home playoff game in seven years on April 24, welcoming the rival Toronto Maple Leafs for Game 3 of what’s quickly becoming a modern chapter in the Battle of Ontario.

With playoff hockey returning to Canadian Tire Centre, excitement in the nation’s capital is at an all-time high — and there’s still a chance for fans to be part of the action. New Season Seat Members can still secure playoff access, including limited tickets for Games 3 and 4. It's a rare opportunity to guarantee your seat for the most anticipated games of the season while locking in priority benefits for next year.

Wednesday’s matchup marks a turning point in the series and in the atmosphere around the team. The Senators are riding a wave of momentum, and the city is ready to show its support with a packed arena, rally towels flying, and a crowd that’s been waiting years for this moment. From the Red Zone pre-game festivities to the intensity of playoff hockey inside the bowl, the stage has been set for a truly unforgettable night.

"There are different packages, but the ones that will get you access to playoff tickets right now are the full season and half season," President and CEO Cyril Leeder told Bill Carroll on the Morning Rush last week. "That is what we have been selling for the last two weeks with a fairly significant uptake."

"If you buy a half season you get 22 games, but if you can't make a couple games there is an opportunity to trade in those tickets and double up on games you can make it to.

"There are still playoff tickets available to fans purchasing those packages right now."

With limited playoff inventory remaining, fans looking to be part of the action are encouraged to act quickly. For more information on how to become a season seat member and gain access to remaining playoff games, visit ottawasenators.com/tickets.