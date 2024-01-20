Game Day 5: WPG vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators hosting the Winnipeg Jets at Canadian Tire Centre

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

1. The set up:

For the first time this season and the only time at Canadian Tire Centre the Senators are set to face off against the Winnipeg Jets. After downing the Canadiens 6-2 on Thursday the Sens look to make it back-to-back wins in front of a packed crowd here this afternoon. Key to the Senators success was their full team effort, with six different goal scorers on Thursday and a notable effort to play for the guys next to you mentality. Look for them to carry that momentum into this tall task today.

Winnipeg comes into this contest leading the Central Division with 63 points and having won nine of their last ten games. Structured team defence has been the epitome of their game this season anchored by one of the league's best net minders Connor Hellebuyck, the Jets have allowed a league low 2.28 goals per game this season. However, they will be without a major piece as points leader Mark Scheifele will miss today as he recovers from an injury sustained against Chicago on Jan. 11.

Winnipeg has won three straight against the Senators including a season sweep last year, as the Sens look to right the ship and end that trend here today.

2. Roster report:

With the early start today the Senators did not hold a morning skate. Interim head coach Jacques Martin mentioned in his media availability yesterday that should he be cleared by trainers that Josh Norris will be available today, we will know more about Norris' availability when Jacques speaks to the media for his pregame session at 1 p.m. Below is how the Senators lined up against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night:

Projected Lines Article

3. Who to watch:

With seven points in his last three games it's hard to keep your eyes off of Tim Stützle most of the time that he's on the ice. It's especially hard to keep your eyes off of him when he's creating highlight reel plays like the assist he dished to Mathieu Joseph on Thursday night that he made look easy.

MTL@OTT: Joseph scores goal against Cayden Primeau

After getting the proverbial monkey off his back scoring his first goal since Dec. 23, don't be surprised to see the young süper star make it back-to-back games lighting the lamp. In the 2022-23 NHL season Stützle scored a career high 39 goals and they tended to come in bunches, so finding the back of the net in his last game coule be the catalyst he needs to open the flood gates.

With eight goals and 33 assists Stützle still paces the Senators with 41 points and is on pace for another 80+ point season this year. As we hit the midway mark of the Senators season here tonight look for his to add to that tally.

MTL@OTT: Stutzle scores goal against Cayden Primeau

4. Kids takeover:

For fans in attendance at Canadian Tire Centre today they will get to see the next generation in action. As a part of the Kids Takeover game the in-game experience will be led by the kids, including a Jr. Mascot, Jr. Host, Jr. PA Announcer, and a Jr. Reporter. 

The first 7,000 fans at today's game will receive a Sens Pop It to take home. Additionally, take a look to the jumbotron and LED's through out the game for some special kids themed activations.

For more information on who and what to expect as the kids take over click here.

5. Where to watch:

For fans not at Canadian Tire Centre, today's game will be carried live on CBC, Sportsnet and TVAS in English and French respectively. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

