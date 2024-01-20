Game Day 5: WPG vs OTT

1. The set up:

For the first time this season and the only time at Canadian Tire Centre the Senators are set to face off against the Winnipeg Jets. After downing the Canadiens 6-2 on Thursday the Sens look to make it back-to-back wins in front of a packed crowd here this afternoon. Key to the Senators success was their full team effort, with six different goal scorers on Thursday and a notable effort to play for the guys next to you mentality. Look for them to carry that momentum into this tall task today.

Winnipeg comes into this contest leading the Central Division with 63 points and having won nine of their last ten games. Structured team defence has been the epitome of their game this season anchored by one of the league's best net minders Connor Hellebuyck, the Jets have allowed a league low 2.28 goals per game this season. However, they will be without a major piece as points leader Mark Scheifele will miss today as he recovers from an injury sustained against Chicago on Jan. 11.

Winnipeg has won three straight against the Senators including a season sweep last year, as the Sens look to right the ship and end that trend here today.