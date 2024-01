It won't an average game on Saturday afternoon when the kids takeover Canadian Tire Cenre as the Senators host the Jets.

There are less than 300 tickets left if you want to ba a part of the fun and you can get your tickets here.

Four talented youngsters are on their way to help takeover positions entertaining and informing fans while making memories to last a lifetime.

In addition to kids taking part in unique game day and in-game experiences the first 7,000 kids will each receive a Sens Pop It.