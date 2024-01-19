Hockey Talks Night presented by Bell another success

In addition to the Senators dominant 6-2 win over the division rival Montreal Canadiens, the Senators Community Foundation put youth mental health messaging and initiatives front and centre as part of their annual Hockey Talks Night presented by Bell.

The event kicked-off even before doors at the arena opened with fans being able to purchase 50/50 tickets and take part in a special online silent auction with money going to support youth-specific mental health initiatives at: Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa, Do if for Daron and Foundation Santé Gatineau.