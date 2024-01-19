Hockey Talks Night presented by Bell another success

Senators raise awareness and funds for local youth mental health

Hockey Talks Puck Drop

In addition to the Senators dominant 6-2 win over the division rival Montreal Canadiens, the Senators Community Foundation put youth mental health messaging and initiatives front and centre as part of their annual Hockey Talks Night presented by Bell.

The event kicked-off even before doors at the arena opened with fans being able to purchase 50/50 tickets and take part in a special online silent auction with money going to support youth-specific mental health initiatives at: Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa, Do if for Daron and Foundation Santé Gatineau.

Once doors opened fans also had the chance to support those great causes with tap to donate where generous patrons who gave also got the chance to win one of three autographed Josh Norris jerseys donated by Bell.

Prior to the game fans were able to visit local organizations from across Ottawa and Gatineau who focus on mental health. On the ice the ceremonial puck drop featured Lucie Andlauer on behalf of the Andlauer family, Stephanie Richardson the Founder of DIFD and Eliezer a proud former client of YSB.

Puck Drop

Before the night concluded, Lucie Andlauer and President of the Senators Community Foundation Jacqueline Belsito, presented Isabelle Perreault, the Chair of the Youth Services Bureau Foundation Board, and Murray MacDonald the Senior Director Public Affairs at Bell with a cheque of $78,700 to support youth mental health initiatives in the National Capital Region.

As the night concluded the stage was set to continue important discussions surrounding mental health heading into Bell Let’s Talk Day on January 26, 2024.

