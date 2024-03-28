Preview: Blackhawks vs Senators

How to watch: TSN5 / RDS2
How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5
When: 7 p.m. EST
Where: Canadian Tire Centre
Preview: The Senators take on the Chicago Blackhawks for the final time this season at Canadian Tire Centre
The Chicago Blackhawks are in town for their only visit to the National Capital Region this year. Get your tickets here.
After a big 6-2 win over division rival Buffalo Sabres last night in Buffalo, the Senators will look to extend their win streak to four here tonight. The second
The Blackhawks are playing some of their better hockey of the season right now winning winning six of their last ten games. Though this Chicago team doesn't put up goals in spades, they sure can't be taken lightly as the Senators found out first hand last time these two faced off when Blackhakws pulled off the 3-2 win on home ice.
Led of course by budding superstar rookie Connor Bedard, who paces the team in goals (21), assists (35), and points (56). On the blue line they are led by Seth Jones, Alec Vlasic, Kevin Korchinski, and Jaycob Megna, this is not an easy team necessarily to get points against.
Though neither team is playoff
Senators 6-4-0
Blackhakws 6-4-0
Senators
Blackhawks
Goals
Brady Tkachuk (32)
Connor Bedard (21)
Assists
Tim Stützle (50)
Connor Bedard (35)
Points
Tim Stützle (68)
Connor Bedard (56)
+/-
Ridly Greig (+13)
Joey Anderson (+7)
PIM
Brady Tkachuk (122)
Nick Foligno (55)
Power play goals
Brady Tkachuk (9)
Nick Foligno / Tyler Johnson (7)
Short-handed goals
Parker Kelly (2)
Nick Foligno / Taylor Raddysh (1)
With no morning skate we won't get a preview of how the Sens might line up this evening. We will await updates from interim head coach Jacques Martin in his pregame media availability at 11:15 am at Canadian Tire Centre. Below is how the Senators lined up last night in Buffalo:
Hear from interim head coach Jacques Martin, and forwards Shane Pinto, Boris Katchouk, and Mark Kastelic following the Senators win over the Buffalo Sabres last night at KeyBank Center:
Watch the recap of the Senators game against the Blackhawks from their first meeting earlier this season: