Preview: Blackhawks vs Senators

The Blackhawks are playing some of their better hockey of the season right now winning winning six of their last ten games. Though this Chicago team doesn't put up goals in spades, they sure can't be taken lightly as the Senators found out first hand last time these two faced off when Blackhakws pulled off the 3-2 win on home ice.

Led of course by budding superstar rookie Connor Bedard, who paces the team in goals (21), assists (35), and points (56). On the blue line they are led by Seth Jones, Alec Vlasic, Kevin Korchinski, and Jaycob Megna, this is not an easy team necessarily to get points against.

Though neither team is playoff