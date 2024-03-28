Game Day 5: CHI vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Senators taking on the Chicago Blackhawks in their lone trip to Canadian Tire Centre this season

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

1. The set up:

It's the second and final meeting between the Senators and Blackhawks tonight at Canadian Tire Centre and the Sens will look to draw the season series even after falling 3-2 in Chicago last month. Limited tickets are still available for tonight's game, get yours here. Riding a three-game win streak in convincing fashion taking down the New Jersey Devils, Edmonton Oilers, and Buffalo Sabres by a margin of 16-7. 

The Blackhawks are coming into this contest fresh off of back-to-back wins over the Sharks and Flames and looking to make it three straight. The tallest task for the Senators will be slowing down the Blackhawks young super star, Connor Bedard who paces the team in goals (21), assists (35), and points (56). Bedard had a strong outing scoring and adding a helper for two of the three Blackhawks points (he also had a goal called back).

While the playoffs are out of reach for both teams with the Blackhawks officially eliminated while the Senators are 15 points out of the playoffs with 11 games left to play.

2. Roster report:

The Senators didn't hold a morning skate today given that it's the second night of a back-to-back. However, Jacques Martin informed media that the Senators will be without Thomas Chabot after he sustained an injury in Buffalo last night. In a corresponding move the Senators recalled defenceman Tyler Kleven from Belleville to fill his spot in the line-up. Anton Forsberg looks set to start in net tonight for the Senators. Below is how the team lined up last night in Buffalo:

Projected Lines Article

3. Who to watch:

After a five game stint earlier this season, Tyler Kleven is set to play in his second stint with the Senators this season. In his first five games this season Kleven finished +1, scoring his first NHL point on a primary assist on Dominik Kubalik's goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs. 

Kleven brings a physical rangy presence to the blue line that the Senators will benefit from. 

"My presence of being physical is needed on this team. Just playing my style, being simple, moving pucks can be really helpful for this team. I can bring offence as well but being that shut down guy and being hard to play against is something that will help me out and hopefully keep me on the team." Tyler Kleven on what he brings to the Senators game

In his 45 AHL games this season Kleven has three goals and 14 assists. Establishing himself as one of their top shut down defencemen Kleven will look to carry his presence into tonight's contest and try to stick around for the Senators final 10 games.

4. Sens vs the West:

The Western Conference has been proven to be a tough task for the Senators this season. In the 29 games against the Western Conference the Senators have gone 9-18-2. While that has been tough it has been considerably better at home than on the road for the Senators, actually boasting a winning record at home with a 9-5-1 record and most recently defeating the Oilers earlier this week.

With this being the final home game against the Western Conference the Senators have an opportunity to finish the season with nearly two thirds of the possible points up for grabs in interconference play at home.

5. Where to watch:

For fans not at Canadian Tire Centre tonight, the game game can be found live on TSN5 in English and RDS2 in French. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

News Feed

Preview: Blackhawks vs Senators

Game Day 5: OTT at BUF

Preview: Senators at Sabres

Mailbag Monday: John Forget's career path, Ottawa favourites, last stretch of the season

Game Day 5: EDM vs OTT

Preview: Oilers vs Senators

Recapping the Senators annual Pride Game celebration

Game Day 5: OTT at NJD

Preview: Senators at Devils

Ottawa Senators sign forward Stephen Halliday to entry-level contract

Dr. Donald Chow inducted into the Ottawa Senators Ring of Honour

Game Day 5: STL vs OTT

Preview: Blues vs Senators

Game Day 5: OTT at BOS

Preview: Senators at Bruins

Game Day 5: CAR vs OTT

Preview: Hurricanes vs Senators

Game Day 5: OTT at NYI