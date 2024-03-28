Game Day 5: CHI vs OTT

1. The set up:

It's the second and final meeting between the Senators and Blackhawks tonight at Canadian Tire Centre and the Sens will look to draw the season series even after falling 3-2 in Chicago last month. Limited tickets are still available for tonight's game, get yours here. Riding a three-game win streak in convincing fashion taking down the New Jersey Devils, Edmonton Oilers, and Buffalo Sabres by a margin of 16-7.

The Blackhawks are coming into this contest fresh off of back-to-back wins over the Sharks and Flames and looking to make it three straight. The tallest task for the Senators will be slowing down the Blackhawks young super star, Connor Bedard who paces the team in goals (21), assists (35), and points (56). Bedard had a strong outing scoring and adding a helper for two of the three Blackhawks points (he also had a goal called back).

While the playoffs are out of reach for both teams with the Blackhawks officially eliminated while the Senators are 15 points out of the playoffs with 11 games left to play.