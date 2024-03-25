Mailbag Monday: John Forget's career path, Ottawa favourites, last stretch of the season

After back-to-back wins we're in the home stretch of the season and are back to answer some of your questions! Today we're talking about Johnny Forget's career path, Ottawa favourites, and the home stretch of the Sens season. Without further ado let's get into it:

Suroush N. from Ottawa, ON

This question is for John Forget. How did you get started in hockey - and specifically, how did you get the job as head equipment manager with the Sens.

John got his start in this part of the business with the Oshawa Generals in the OHL. From there he went to the Hamilton Bulldogs (shout out Michael Andlauer) when they were in the AHL where he worked until going to the Utica Comets for their inaugural season in 2013. After their inaugural season John got his first crack at the NHL working for the Vancouver Canucks before getting the Head Equipment position here with the Senators.

Fun fact, on top of his time in the NHL John has worked with Team Canada four different times at the IIHF Mens World Hockey Championships winning two gold medals and one silver.

Josh W. from Ottawa, ON

What's your favourite thing about Ottawa?

When I've spoken to players about this in the past I've gotten a couple of consistent answers. First, the food scene here in Ottawa is highly underrated. Some of the players favourite spots that I've heard of here are Giovannis, Whalesbone, El Camino, J'TM, and more.

Second, and maybe the biggest thing that I've heard from a lot of guys here is that Ottawa is a great place to raise a family. You have all of the amenities of the major cities around the league but it's not a concrete jungle and you can get a house with a yard, send your kids to a good school, all while having your privacy.

If I can put my own two cents in, I think the greatest thing about Ottawa is the sheer volume of green space. Whether it's Gatineau Park, Lansdowne Park, along the Rideau Canal, or wherever you fancy it seems like no matter where you are there's green space nearby.

Charlie C. from Sudbury, ON

With 15 games left and playoffs out of sight should the Senators just try to get the best possible draft pick possible?

Now that we're 12 games from the end of the season and though I agree playoffs are a far cry at this point sitting 15 points back of Washington, we're still not eliminated and I don't aniticipate seeing the team play as such. I guess what you're asking is should we tank to end the season? My answer is no we shouldn't. Not because I don't want a good draft pick, but because it goes against the DNA that this team is building around Brady Tkachuk. I've heard it from every player that regardless of where they stand right now they're going to fight right until the very end and I think that shows a lot about the character of this locker room and is something they can carry forward not just into next season but for the next number of years.

The other thing to keep in mind is that the Senators own two first round draft picks in this draft and depending on the depth of the field here, they can make some serious moves. My thought is only one team can pick first overall and while that is a luxury, there is a lot of talent beyond the first pick and sacrificing the identity of the team isn't worth that chance.

