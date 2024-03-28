Recap: Senators defeat the Sabres 6-2 in Buffalo

The Ottawa Senators started off strong on Wednesday night in Buffalo and rode a five-goal first period against the Sabres to their third straight win.

Shane Pinto had four points, and Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson, Jakob Chychrun, and Boris Katchouk all had two points for the Senators, while Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves in his third straight start and win.

“Especially our start. I thought that we were ready to go,” said interim head coach Jacques Martin about what he liked about his team’s quick start. “We got some pucks at the net and got people at the net, and then we took advantage of our opportunities.”