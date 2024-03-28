Recap: Senators defeat the Sabres 6-2 in Buffalo
Ottawa scores five goals in first period en route to third straight win
The Ottawa Senators started off strong on Wednesday night in Buffalo and rode a five-goal first period against the Sabres to their third straight win.
Shane Pinto had four points, and Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson, Jakob Chychrun, and Boris Katchouk all had two points for the Senators, while Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves in his third straight start and win.
“Especially our start. I thought that we were ready to go,” said interim head coach Jacques Martin about what he liked about his team’s quick start. “We got some pucks at the net and got people at the net, and then we took advantage of our opportunities.”
The first period started with a bang when just 2 minutes and 38 seconds from the opening face-off Artem Zub snuck in from the point and pushed the puck that was behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen across the goal line.
Boris Katchouk followed up his assist on the Zub goal with a goal of his own just two minutes later when he tipped home a Parker Kelly shot to make the game 2-0.
“It’s nice to be able to contribute, and when all the lines are playing, it’s easier for everybody,” said Mark Kastelic, who had two assists. “I think you just see a bit more commitment from everybody, and we’re trying to play the right way, so when things are going pretty well, at least we are trying to get out of there with the win.”
The Senators' third goal of the period came off a patient play by Drake Batherson, who bounced a puck off the skate of a defender and outwaited the Sabres' goalie.
Capping the fastest four goals to start a game by any team this season was a point shot from Chychrun, giving him a dozen goals on the season.
Devin Levi took over for Luukkonen following the Chychrun goal, but with just under a minute left to play in the third, the Senators struck again when Brady Tkachuk directed home a shot for his 32nd goal of the season.
While the offense was on full display in the period, Korpisalo made some big saves to keep the Sabres off the board, including a vital blocker save to keep the momentum going the Senators' way.
“Obviously, all lines contributed, and our PK was excellent tonight, and Korpy as well," said Katchouk. “He had an underrated game; he allowed two goals, but he was phenomenal back there in the third period, making some huge stops for us, so kudos to him.”
The Sabres started to mount a comeback in the second period, firing 17 shots at the Ottawa goal, but Korpisalo kept out all but two. The first Sabres goal came within the first three minutes off the stick of JJ Peterka. Buffalo’s second goal came at the 13-minute mark when Connor Clifton scored his 4th goal of the season.
“It was fun out there, and we had a fun first period,” explained Pinto. “I think we have to do a better job of coming into the second because I thought we were a little lackadaisical, but we ended up having a good game in the end.”
The Senators clogged up the neutral zone and didn’t offer any great scoring chances in the third. Neither team took too many risks, with no penalties called in the frame, until the final three-and-a-half minutes when the Sabres pulled their goalie for the extra skater. They only gained the zone momentarily before Shane Pinto iced the game with an empty netter.
“I thought we played pretty good in the third,” concluded Martin. “We continued to work, we continued to defend, and I thought the first and the third were our two best periods.”
The Senators will face off against the Chicago Blackhawks tomorrow at 7 p.m. at Canadian Tire Centre.
