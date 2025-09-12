Sabres vs. Devils | How to watch, lineup notes, and notable prospects

Buffalo begins its 3-game Prospects Challenge schedule.

FRIDAY
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

When the Buffalo Sabres’ rookie camp opened Wednesday, Rochester Americans head coach Michael Leone had a clear message for his practicing prospects.

“I told the guys, ‘If someone’s watching from the stands, who are we going to be as a team, and (what’s) the standard that we want to play with?,’” Leone said.

On Friday, for the first time this pre-preseason, fans will be watching from the LECOM Harborcenter stands as the Sabres begin their three-game Prospects Challenge slate against the New Jersey Devils.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m., and tickets are available here.

The 2025 Prospects Challenge features some of the top young talent from five NHL organizations – Buffalo, New Jersey, Columbus, Boston and Pittsburgh – in a round-robin tournament. The Devils already began their schedule Thursday with a 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

From the Sabres’ eight 2025 draftees to the collection of established Amerks, from junior players to NHL hopefuls, everyone has something to prove this weekend. Naturally, after just two practices, the coaching staff is more focused on individual effort than a cohesive team game.

“This tournament, being here last year, is pretty chaotic; there’s a lot of energy,” said Leone, who’s entering his second season with Rochester. “I’m not too concerned about the structure piece of it, but just making sure (of) how we want to play – being relentless on the puck, just seeing the habits instilled in the guys that we need going into the season.”

Here’s what you need to know before the game.

How to watch

Each of the Sabres’ Prospect Challenge games will be streaming right here on Sabres.com.

As usual, Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will be on the call, with Brian Duff and Marty Biron handling the intermissions.

Sabres to watch

Buffalo’s roster includes four first-round picks: forwards Isak Rosen (2021), Noah Ostlund (2022) and Konsta Helenius (2024), and defenseman Radim Mrtka (2025).

Rosen and Ostlund both saw NHL action last season and will be battling this preseason for more extended opportunities in Buffalo. Helenius is coming off a rookie-season selection to the 2024-25 AHL Top Prospects team, while Mrtka will be making his unofficial on-ice debut for the Sabres organization.

Read more about those prospects here:

Leone didn’t disclose who will start in net Friday, but whoever does is expected to play the entire game. The options include Scott Ratzlaff, Topias Leinonen, Ryerson Leenders and Samuel Meloche.

Devils to watch

The top of New Jersey’s prospect pool has thinned out in the last couple years, with high-end talent like defensemen Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec graduating to the NHL level, but the Devils still have some notable players competing this weekend.

Offensively gifted defenseman Seamus Casey, a 2022 second-round pick, recorded eight points (4+4) in a 14-game debut – plus one playoff game – with the Devils last season and could see more NHL time in 2025-26.

And forward Lenni Hameenaho, drafted 58th overall in 2023, will be making his AHL debut this season with Utica after posting 51 points (20+31) last year in Finland’s professional Liiga. He and Helenius were teammates at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Devils’ tournament roster includes only two of their 2025 draft picks: fourth-round goaltender Trenten Bennett and sixth-round defenseman David Rozsival.

