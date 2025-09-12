Sabres vs. Devils | How to watch, lineup notes, and notable prospects

When the Buffalo Sabres’ rookie camp opened Wednesday, Rochester Americans head coach Michael Leone had a clear message for his practicing prospects.

“I told the guys, ‘If someone’s watching from the stands, who are we going to be as a team, and (what’s) the standard that we want to play with?,’” Leone said.

On Friday, for the first time this pre-preseason, fans will be watching from the LECOM Harborcenter stands as the Sabres begin their three-game Prospects Challenge slate against the New Jersey Devils.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m., and tickets are available here.

The 2025 Prospects Challenge features some of the top young talent from five NHL organizations – Buffalo, New Jersey, Columbus, Boston and Pittsburgh – in a round-robin tournament. The Devils already began their schedule Thursday with a 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

From the Sabres’ eight 2025 draftees to the collection of established Amerks, from junior players to NHL hopefuls, everyone has something to prove this weekend. Naturally, after just two practices, the coaching staff is more focused on individual effort than a cohesive team game.

“This tournament, being here last year, is pretty chaotic; there’s a lot of energy,” said Leone, who’s entering his second season with Rochester. “I’m not too concerned about the structure piece of it, but just making sure (of) how we want to play – being relentless on the puck, just seeing the habits instilled in the guys that we need going into the season.”

Here’s what you need to know before the game.