‘That’s just what good teams do’ | Sabres defend another 3rd-period lead, return home at .500

SEATTLE – The Buffalo Sabres started their six-game trip with three straight losses. They’d won just two road games all season and were now dealing with a growing list of injuries and illnesses.

But on Sunday night, after beating the Seattle Kraken 3-1 at Climate Pledge Arena, the Sabres are heading home with three straight wins – their longest streak of the season – and a .500 record (14-14-4) on the year.

“I mean, .500, not great, obviously we want to be better than that,” Tage Thompson said postgame. “But it could have easily gone really bad the way we started, so very resilient by our group to find it and turn it around.”

The Sabres led for much of the night in Seattle, beginning with Noah Ostlund’s goal late in the first. The rookie forward wasted little time announcing his return from a one-game stint in Rochester, converting on a beautiful give-and-go with linemate Josh Norris to open the scoring.

Norris crashed hard into the end boards – he and Ostlund were rushing up the ice that quickly – but didn’t miss a shift. He’s got a point in every game (2 goals, 6 assists) since returning from his two-month absence.